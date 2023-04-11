90 Day Fiancé's Mahogany Roca Is Recovering After 'Overdose That Almost Killed Me’

Trigger warning: This story contains details about a drug-related emergency, so read at your own discretion.

A 90 Day Fiancé star is back on social media and has a shocking story to tell after spending some time away. Mahogany Roca, who viewers will remember for her relationship with Ben Rathbun on Before The 90 Days Season 5, is back online after a lengthy absence from the web. Upon her return, she got candid about having experienced a drug overdose "that almost killed" her. And as you might expect, Roca holds nothing back here.

Mahogany revealed the story of her frightening ordeal on Instagram. Though it seems like she was possibly using a translation device to recount the events, readers will certainly get the gist of what happened to the Peruvian 90 Day Fiancé cast member. On the medication use that nearly led to a fatal overdose, she said:

My storytime. I became someone different since the show ended. Open my demons and get on my way in his dreams. I found mine. Almost one month ago I suffered an overdose that almost killed me. I started taking some pills to rest until work, love, and more friendships completely stole my time. And I accidentally thought I would sleep happily! I don't remember much of the story but when I was unconscious, I wanted to be able to live and I couldn't! Listen to Ben's voice, who was on the phone screaming! 'Mahogany! Wake up! Are you breathing?' And I woke up! Long journey that was coming to me! I'm a healthy person, but I didn't think the pills would give me a bad move. Anyway, someone in the sense that when almost lost his life, now is grateful to that?🫶🏻Why not thank that this Easter.

As mentioned, the translation is a bit garbled, but it seems as though Mahogany Roca unintentionally overdosed on some pills she was taking to aid her sleep. This is a scary-sounding situation, to say the least. Fortunately, Ben Rathbun was apparently on the phone to help intervene and prevent what could've been a serious tragedy.

This confession comes just a month after her Instagram page mysteriously vanished, which led to speculation from many 90 Day Fiancé fans. It was later reported that Mahogany shared a picture of what appeared to be Ben's hand, with a wedding band on the finger. Naturally, this fueled rumors that they'd gotten married since the show followed them last. That photo has since been deleted, so it's possible that it might be a spoiler for something that we'll eventually learn about, should they appear in an upcoming season of the TLC franchise.

Of course, if Ben and Mahogany did walk down the aisle, it could explain why he was with her on the phone when her accidental overdose occurred. The couple was back and forth on the relationship after their bizarre season, which saw Mahogany almost backing out of meeting Ben -- a development that seemed to indicate a cat-fishing situation. With that said, viewers have also spotted them out and about together once the season concluded, so it wouldn't be a total shock if they're still together and maybe even married.

Mahogany Roca isn't alone when it comes to having struggles with medication, as Ben Rathbun contended with his own a few years back. Ben was arrested in 2020 after hitting a curb with his car and testing positive for the drug flubromazolam. When discussing the arrest, he claimed the drug was potentially put in his system after he visited a homeless couple that was staying at a Red Roof Inn. As for Mahogany's situation, you can see her Instagram post in its entirety below:

A post shared by MahoganyRoca90Day 🌊 (@mahogany_roca) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Here's hoping that both Mahogany and Ben are doing well after this medical emergency. While the former's situation is unfortunate, it might serve as an invaluable warning for those who also find themselves having problems with pills.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those hoping to see more of Ben and Mahogany will have to stream Season 5 of Before The 90 Days in order to check out their storyline.