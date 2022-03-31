90 Day Fiancé's Ben Rathbun Shares What He Says Happened Leading To His Arrest

90 Day Fiancé’s Ben Rathbun has been in the news a lot lately, and not because of his complicated relationship with Mahogany Roca . The reality star’s recent arrest related to a past charge resulted in him losing his job , though details beyond that were scarce at the time. Now, the TLC star's broken his silence on all of his legal troubles, as well as shared the details behind his original OWI arrest and his more recent arrest for probation violation.

Ben Rathbun spoke out about the arrest that started this whole saga. In Ben’s story to InTouch, he says the whole thing started when he went to help a couple living at a Red Roof Inn, or as he put it:

In September of 2020, I went to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn, and when they offered me a little plastic cup of wine, I stupidly accepted. When I left, I felt so tired I stopped at a hotel for the night and completely lost the next 24 hours. Apparently, they had spiked the drink. The next day, I attempted to drive home and hit the curb, disabling my car. The police did a breathalyzer and found no alcohol, but later they did a blood draw at the station and found flubromazolam in my system.

In case you wondered, Flubromazolam is described online as a drug used to treat anxiety, panic disorders, and insomnia. Ben Rathbun received fines and 18 months probation for the first arrest and had to complete community service, educational courses, counseling, and submit to random drug tests as well. Unfortunately, it wasn't the last time Rathbun dealt with legal troubles.

After this Red Roof Inn-cident in 2020, the reality star was ultimately arrested, which led to the probation. He then violated this probation, which led to the more recent arrest. Ben then went on to explain in his own words what had happened with the second violation, which led to his dismissal from his job with the Michigan Lupus Foundation.

I met all the requirements and never had a positive test. However, when the court allowed me to move to another state, they mailed a summons to the wrong address. It was my fault because I needed to make sure I was getting all notices, but by the time I found out, it was too late, and I missed my appointment. So a warrant was issued for my arrest. I immediately drove 14 hours and turned myself in to the court, and spent a night in jail.

The 90 Day Fiancé star shared his side of the story just as fans are waiting to see how Ben Rathbun’s storyline will conclude with Mahogany Roca on television. It’s still not entirely clear if the two are engaged or not, though someone online claimed to see him with Mahogany in Peru recently. We’ll have to wait and see how the situation shakes out (and not jump to conclusions given Ximena Morales' accusations of the show faking storylines). We'll also have to wait and see whether this is the last time Rathbun makes headlines following arrests.