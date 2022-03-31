90 Day Fiancé's Ben Rathbun Shares What He Says Happened Leading To His Arrest
90 Day Fiancé’s Ben Rathbun has been in the news a lot lately, and not because of his complicated relationship with Mahogany Roca. The reality star’s recent arrest related to a past charge resulted in him losing his job, though details beyond that were scarce at the time. Now, the TLC star's broken his silence on all of his legal troubles, as well as shared the details behind his original OWI arrest and his more recent arrest for probation violation.
Ben Rathbun spoke out about the arrest that started this whole saga. In Ben’s story to InTouch, he says the whole thing started when he went to help a couple living at a Red Roof Inn, or as he put it:
In case you wondered, Flubromazolam is described online as a drug used to treat anxiety, panic disorders, and insomnia. Ben Rathbun received fines and 18 months probation for the first arrest and had to complete community service, educational courses, counseling, and submit to random drug tests as well. Unfortunately, it wasn't the last time Rathbun dealt with legal troubles.
After this Red Roof Inn-cident in 2020, the reality star was ultimately arrested, which led to the probation. He then violated this probation, which led to the more recent arrest. Ben then went on to explain in his own words what had happened with the second violation, which led to his dismissal from his job with the Michigan Lupus Foundation.
The 90 Day Fiancé star shared his side of the story just as fans are waiting to see how Ben Rathbun’s storyline will conclude with Mahogany Roca on television. It’s still not entirely clear if the two are engaged or not, though someone online claimed to see him with Mahogany in Peru recently. We’ll have to wait and see how the situation shakes out (and not jump to conclusions given Ximena Morales' accusations of the show faking storylines). We'll also have to wait and see whether this is the last time Rathbun makes headlines following arrests.
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As the season draws to a close, remember that 90 Day Fiancé is the latest returning show back soon with an all-new cast minus one beloved couple.
