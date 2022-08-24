90 Day Fiancé Streaming: How To Watch Current And Past Seasons

TLC has its metaphorical finger on the pulse of reality television, and has really hit the big time with several of their shows over the years, but it's possible that none of the network’s series has been more successful than 90 Day Fiancé. The show, which tags along with several different couples every season who have all applied for or already received a K-1 visa as they try to figure out if they can marry and live happily ever after, only began in 2014, and already has nine seasons while spawning, a truly whopping, more than 50 spinoffs (if you count all of the ones that are Discovery+ originals), which now make up the 90 Day Fiancé Universe . It's obvious that viewers love watching all of the major romantic and family drama that comes from couples trying (and frequently failing) to have fulfilling relationships.

But, if you haven’t hopped onto any car of the 90 Day Fiancé train, this means that you may either be feeling totally left out of the massive public discourse about the relatable show , or want an easy way to catch up via streaming. Well, we’ve got your back, because we're here to help! This is how you can watch both the most recent and past seasons of 90 Day Fiancé streaming!

How To Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Streaming

If you've simply missed out on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé, which wraps up on Sunday, August 21st, you're in luck. Not only is Season 9 providing a number of very dramatic relationships, but you currently have a few ways to watch the ups and downs of Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Patrick Mendez and Thais Ramone, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, and all of the other couples. You can stream the entirety of Season 9 through the TLC website, as long as you login with your current cable provider.

You can also stream it through Discovery+, where you can look at the Relationships Hub to find all of the 90 Day Fiancé related content. You can sign up for Discovery+ right through the 90 Day Fiancé home page if necessary, which will get you a free 7-day trial to start your subscription.

Other streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV are also an option, but you'll need a premium subscription (i.e. Hulu with Live TV) to be able to access the series.

Would you rather own specific episodes so you can watch to your heart's content without having to deal with a streaming service? You can buy episodes for $1.99 (SD) or $2.99 (HD) each on Amazon, or save a bit of cash and get the TV Season Pass for 90 Day Fiancé, which will cost you $27.99 (SD) or $29.99 (HD).

How To Watch 90 Day Fiancé Seasons 1-8 Streaming

As with 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, you also have several options when it comes to revisiting earlier episodes. Seasons 1 through 8 are also streaming through the TLC website, but only the first season and Season 8 are unlocked. This means you’ll need a valid cable provider log-in to watch all but those two seasons. You can also subscribe to Discovery+ to watch any episodes, including those in Season 9, which will cost $4.99 a month for the ad-supported version, and $6.99 monthly if you’d rather watch without commercials, which is yet another option.

Just like Season 9 of the popular reality show, you can also hit up Amazon Prime for past episodes, as buying episodes and/or seasons is possible. Luckily, purchasing older seasons is much cheaper than doing so with Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. The price ranges from $7.99 (SD) for all of Season 1, to $29.99 (HD and SD) for Season 8.

