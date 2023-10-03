90 Day: The Last Resort: Why Kalani's Secret Might Just Mean The End Of Her Marriage To Asuelu

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "One Last Secret." Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort is in the home stretch, and as we march closer to the finale, more couples are getting real about their relationships' futures. While some couples like Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown seemed doomed from the jump, other crisis-friendly pairs like Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata were shown to be quite capable of saving their relationship. Unfortunately, Kalani has a new secret that she hasn't shared with Asuelu, and I have a feeling it might just mean the end of this 90 Day Fiancé duo's marriage.

After an entire season spent recapping Asuelu's past infidelity following a trip from Samoa, Kalani dropped the mic with the reveal that he cheated in various emotional and physical affairs throughout the entirety of their relationship. And just when it seemed like the drama couldn't get any bigger, Kalani's sister Kolini hinted that there's still one major secret that he doesn't know. It appears as if Kalani is prepped to spill the tea in the next episode, but I think I already know what's coming.

I Think Kalani Is In A Serious Relationship With Her Hall Pass

Asuelu confirmed before filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort even started that he and Kalani had separated. Assuming they weren't living in the same place during this time, it's entirely possible that she spent that extra time thinking less about her husband and more about the new man she admitted she maintained contact with after the "hall pass" connection.

We've already had hints this was the case after she admitted she was texting him during the first half of the couples retreat, as well as talking to him about the therapy. We also know that Kalani and Asuelu are not staying in the same room, and Kalani felt comfortable enough to admit on camera that when she did her "homework" of self-stimulation, she was looking at material sent to her from her hall pass. I can't imagine if there was any serious question of her and Asuelu getting back together, she'd admit that on camera.

We also know that after filming ended, there were pictures of Asuelu getting cozy with Winter Everett at a nightclub. This leads me to believe either that Asuelu learned nothing after 90 Day: The Last Resort or that he's about to find out that his marriage was likely over before this retreat ever started.

Is Kalani In A New Relationship?

In the time since 90 Day: The Last Resort stopped filming, Kalani has teased she's with a new man. InTouch revealed back in August she had posted pictures teasing this man, who is allegedly the same person she used the hall pass on. That man's name is Dallas Nuez, and it seems like they've spent more time together in the months after filming.

It seems that Kalani might be shielding Asuelu from knowing about her deeper relationship with Dallas, but once he knows, it seems like this could be the point when they finally decide their marriage is over. What that might mean for either cast member's future with the show is unclear, but there are certainly opportunities and spinoffs for both to appear together or apart, regardless of their situation.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET, and can be streamed with a Max subscription. The spinoff is winding down, but there are still reveals to witness as we approach the finish line.