After 90 Day: The Last Resort's Yeast Infection Cheating Scandal, Chantel Everett Seemingly Posts Sassy Response

90 Day: The Last Resort had its viewers' attention after revealing a massive cheating scandal between Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata during the premiere. Kalani explained she only learned of Asuelu's initial infidelity while he was vacationing in Samoa and called her confused about why he had a white tongue. Following the reveal that Asuelu had a yeast infection and cheated on his wife, a big rumor emerged about who it was with that forced 90 Day Fiancé's Chantel Everett to make a sassy response.

Asuelu never revealed the identity of the woman he had an affair with and claimed there was nothing going on with her, the same way Kalani seemingly carried on with her "hall pass" man. Well, 90 Day Fiancé insider John Yates reported the opposite and helped circulate a rumor that Asuelu had actually contracted oral thrush after a hookup with Chantel Everett's sister, Winter:

Word on the curb is that Winter is responsible for Asuelu’s white tongue situation. This was filmed end of December and I can’t remember when their dating rumors started this article was from April. 🤷‍♂️ #90DayFiance

Rumors circulated back in April that Asuelu and Winter were dating, but both vehemently denied anything was going on. Despite that, there were pictures of them cozy together at an Atlanta nightclub. Those with a Max subscription can confirm Kalani said the infidelity occurred when Asuelu was visiting his father in Samoa, so who knows how this rumor started and how valid it is?

Regardless of its validity, Chantel Everett felt the need to speak out on her sister's behalf about the situation. Chantel, who divorced her ex-husband Pedro Jimeno back in 2022, shared a screenshot of an article where Winter said she was "vexed" by the rumors they were dating:

Chantel didn't say anything beyond sharing the screenshot, which isn't quite as strong as outright saying, "My sister had nothing to do with that." With that said, we already mentioned how Kalani said the incident occurred while Asuelu was in Samoa, and the pictures of Winter and Asuelu hanging out surfaced after filming was completed for 90 Day: The Last Resort. I find it hard to believe that Winter had anything to do with that situation, though the 90 Day franchise has thrown some pretty unexpected curveballs at its viewers in the past.

While Winter Everett being involved in the situation would heighten the drama, I think it's fair to say more are just curious to find out whether or not Kalani and Asuelu will remain together at the end of this special. As of writing, it seems as though the relationship is already over, especially with the level of contact between Kalani and her hall pass man. There are unconfirmed reports that Kalani is seeing someone new in 2023, but we'll have to wait and see what is confirmed at the end of this special.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Big reveals are likely going to keep happening as this spinoff continues, and I'm just hoping we'll get some more details on Kelly Brown and Molly Hopkins' wild breakup.