90 Day: The Last Resort Clarified The Cheating Situation Between Kalani And Asuelu, And I’m Still Shocked

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day: The Last Resort "The Last Chance Part 1."

Rumors about 90 Day Fiancé veterans Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's relationship have swirled over the past year, and the only clear thing was their relationship wasn't what it was when we last saw them on 90 Day Diaries. They had separated, and it even seemed there was a chance that one was ready to move on with their life and accept that their marriage is over. 90 Day: The Last Resort detailed why that's the case, and I'm still shocked after hearing about all their issues with infidelity.

Even with a preview that hinted at infidelity, nothing could prepare me for what unfolded in this episode. These two needed this therapy, but let's revisit what all was said and what it may mean for the rest of their relationship.

Asuelu Got A Yeast Infection After A Hookup In Samoa

The issues with Asuelu and Kalani apparently started during his trip in Samoa when he went to visit his father. Kalani explained that she first suspected something was up when he called her to ask about a white film on his tongue. Kalani explained he had a yeast infection, or thrush, which ultimately pulled a confession out of her husband.

Asuelu admitted to kissing another woman at a bar when he was in Samoa and added that she gave him oral sex as well. Kalani didn't directly accuse Asuelu of more during 90 Day: The Last Resort, but by revisiting the segment with a Max subscription, viewers may get the sense she implied she still didn't know the full story of all that occurred. Asuelu cried while recounting events and explained he was there because he wanted to fix his marriage.

Asuelu Gave Kalani A Hall Pass, And She Met Another Man

To rectify cheating, Kalani explained that Asuelu gave her a "hall pass" to kiss another man. Kalani confirmed that she took the opportunity and, after talking with a guy on social media, kissed him. Kalani went on to confess for the first time on 90 Day: The Last Resort it went much further than a kiss and that they had sex as well.

Asuelu was devastated and added to the therapist that he only granted the hall pass because he trusted she would never use it. Later on, Asuelu told Kalani he knew she was texting the guy while they were at the resort and felt that her situation had escalated further than his infidelity ever did. He asked her if she was serious about saving their marriage, and Kalani admitted she wasn't sure what she wanted.

Will Kalani And Asuelu Stay Together After The Last Resort?

90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed early in 2023, and of course, there are developments with each couple following the end of production. The Sun reported Kalani had a new boyfriend, and while we don't know if he was the same person involved in the "hall pass" situation, it sounds serious. Of course, neither has explicitly confirmed the new relationship, but based on this rumor, it does sound like Kalani and Asuelu's relationship could be over. Perhaps we'll know with more certainty by the end of this series.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC and on Max on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. This couple's therapy is already off to a rocking start, so I can't wait to see what other couples have to confess as we go on.