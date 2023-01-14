A Million Little Things Showrunner Talks About The Final Season, And Things Don’t Sound Too Good For Gary

Loyal viewers of A Million Little Things got a huge punch to the gut with the Season 4 finale twist , which revealed that Gary had not, in fact, been declared cancer-free earlier in the season, as we were led to believe. In the same episode that gave us the wonderful news that he and Maggie were expecting a baby , we were also immediately made to question if and for how long Gary would be in his child’s life. The fifth and final season of the ABC drama is just around the corner, and if showrunner Terrence Coli’s comments are any indication, we all may be in for some heartbreak.

Terrence Coli and A Million Little Things creator D.J. Nash spoke to Deadline in preparation for the ABC drama’s February 8 return, which will kick off “The Farewell Season.” The secret Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Maggie (Allison Miller) were keeping from their friends — and us — in Season 4 will obviously be a huge plot point, after Rome (Romany Malco) accidentally happened on Gary’s recorded confession about his lung cancer diagnosis. Coli spoke about how Season 5 will echo some of what the close-knit friends experienced in Season 1, saying:

It feels like a bookend. The friend group is going to rally around Gary. They have been there for reach [sic] other and have shown up, through all the trials and tribulations.

What’s interesting is that the showrunner calls it a “bookend,” and since Season 1 saw the Boston buddies come together after the death by suicide of their friend Jon (Ron Livingston), does that mean there will be another death to end the series on?

One of the people who knows the answer to that question is D.J. Nash, who has known from the beginning how he wanted to end the story. Nash explained:

When I shoot a pilot, I like to know where it’s ending. We knew right from the beginning this is where we are going. It’s a secret that was held between the EPs and the writers for a long time.

D.J. Nash came into the series with strong opinions about some of his stories. As soapy as some of the plots can get (ahem, Gary’s attack on Sophie’s teacher ), the writers want other aspects to maintain authenticity. The decision that Eddie (David Giuntoli) would never walk again was one that Nash felt very strongly about, because though he admits it would make for great TV, “it wouldn’t be true to the journey most people with paralysis have.”

Gary’s cancer and Rome’s depression are two more examples, as the creator previously pointed out that both of those diseases are recurring, so it was always the plan for those characters to continue to face those battles. What that strive for authenticity means for Gary’s fate remains to be seen.

Check out what’s coming on A Million Little Things’ final season below: