A Million Little Things Creator Speaks Out As ABC Confirms The Show Will End With Season 5

With a long list of shows ending in 2022, there are already some confirmed to be ending in 2023. A beloved ABC drama has been added to the list. The network announced its midseason schedule for the new year and included the news that A Million Little Things is set to end after its upcoming fifth season.

A Million Little Things was absent from ABC’s fall 2022 schedule, so fans have had to wait an extra long time to be reunited with their favorites. Unfortunately for them, the next season – which is set to premiere in February – will also be the last. In a statement, via Variety, creator and executive producer DJ Nash spoke out about the end and how five seasons was always the plan:

I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom, who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right.

It looks like A Million Little Things has always had the plan to go for just five seasons, so it’s nice to hear that DJ Nash and the rest of the creative team behind the series were able to leave on their own terms. It’s something that not all shows are able to do these days, which means fans can likely expect some good closure when the show comes to an end.

Although A Million Little Things traditionally doesn't win in the number of viewers who watch live each night (like DJ Nash's mom), the drama tends to kill it in the delayed ratings. If that’s anything to go off of, plenty of fans will also tune in for Season 5. Nash praised the fans for keeping the show going and tuning in, as well as everyone who made the ABC drama possible:

When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain, and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors, and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. Terrence and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.

While it will be hard to say goodbye to A Million Little Things, it’s clear that the series means a lot to everyone involved. Since the final season won’t be premiering for another few months still, fans have some time to prepare themselves for the inevitable end. As for now, there’s no confirmed finale date, so at least there’s that.

Meanwhile, the February premiere date will also give fans a little more time to prepare themselves following the A Million Little Things Season 4 finale. DJ Nash previewed that the episode would be A Million Little Things’ biggest cliffhanger of the series, and he definitely delivered. The finale revealed that Gary has cancer, a reversal of his cancer scare just episodes earlier in Season 4. Seeing how that storyline progresses (hopefully in a good way) is something to look forward to. With this series, anything is possible.

The fifth and final season of A Million Little Things is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what shows to look forward to in the new year.