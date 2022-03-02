A Prodigal Son Alum Is Heading To Bull's Final Season This Week, Take A Look

When Michael Weatherly announced his departure from CBS’ Bull, it was definitely a devastating blow considering Weatherly has been on CBS for a while. With the sixth and final season currently airing, fans don’t have much longer with the series. However, it’s still pulling out surprises, including bringing in a Prodigal Son alum: Lou Diamond Phillips.

Lou Diamond Phillips, who portrayed NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo on Fox’s crime drama Prodigal Son, is set guest star in this week’s episode of Bull as a U.S. Army psychiatrist, according to the network. Per the episode’s synopsis, Phillips will portray Colonel Victor Taggert, who gets help from his friend Bull to “mount a diminished capacity defense” for a sergeant after they are accused of murdering another soldier.

(Image credit: Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS. 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

It's unknown whether Phillips’ guest starring role is just for one episode, though given the nature of Bull taking on a new case each week (and the show ending soon) the gig likely won't continue on.

Speaking of the show ending, following Michael Weatherly’s shocking announcement that he’s leaving Bull, his costar, Geneva Carr, took to social media to share nice and grateful words about her time on the CBS series. Even though it’s never easy seeing a show come to an end, hopefully Jason Bull and co. will get proper closure. Plus it’s better when the actor decides to close the chapter rather than the network straight-up cancelling it, as it give the cast and crew more room to come up with that “perfect” ending.

That's something that Lou Diamond Phillips and the cast of Prodigal Son never got. In fact, Phillips previously called the cancellation a "mistake," revealing Fox had approved a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 and that everyone had expected more.

Meanwhile, It will be nice to see Lou Diamond Phillips on network TV once again following the heartbreaking cancellation of Prodigal Son. To note, some fans are still keeping the renewal hopes alive, but it's clear the stars are moving on to other projects, with Phillips specifically appearing on Bull and other shows like The Cleaning Lady and Search Party.

As of now, Weatherly doesn’t have any upcoming projects after Bull ends, but like Lou Diamond Phillips, it's unlikely he'll have to wait long to find another gig. In fact, some fans are hoping he sticks with CBS. Weatherly played NCIS Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the flagship NCIS series for the first 13 seasons. With his exit from Bull, hopeful NCIS fans think it’s time for Agent DiNozzo to make his long-awaited return and reunite with his former colleagues, including Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David.

Don’t miss Lou Diamond Phillips as Colonel Victor Taggert in this week’s Bull, premiering Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.