Michael Weatherly's Bull Co-Star Shares Thoughts After News That The CBS Show Is Ending

Michael Weatherly made some big news recently when he announced that he was leaving CBS’ Bull after six seasons, quickly followed by the news that the show itself would end as of the 2021-2022 TV season. This means there’s only a limited number of episodes left for fans before saying the big goodbye to these characters, and actress Geneva Carr has shared her thoughts about the end of an era for her with the upcoming conclusion of Bull.

Geneva Carr has starred alongside Michael Weatherly for all six seasons of Bull as Marissa Morgan to his Jason Bull. She headed to Instagram to share a message for fans about the end of the show, including a good old-fashioned pun on the show’s title:

ImpossiBULL to put into words what this show, these people, this experience has meant. It takes a dedicated team of professionals to make a show. And we’ve been blessed with the absolute BEST. I’ve learned so much, met so many incredible people on this journey. Beyond grateful to each and every member of our dazzling team. And a heartfelt thank you to the people who tuned in each week to go on this ride with us. We did it all for you.

The actress had nothing but kind and grateful words about her time working on the show, with a comment directly addressed to fans at the end. She went on to mention co-star Michael Weatherly and co-showrunners Nichole Millard and Kathryn Price in hashtags, as well as the tags saying “dreams do come true” and “grateful.” As one of only four stars left who have been on board as series regulars from the very beginning ( with Freddy Rodriguez bowing out as Benny Colón ahead of Season 6), her words pack a particular emotional punch.

Some familiar Bull faces took to Carr’s comment section to react to her post, with guest star Amy Rutberg congratulating the actress on the “amazing run” of “6 great seasons.” Guest star Kearran Giovanni had a comment as well: “Say it ain’t so!!!!!!” Unfortunately for fans, Bull is indeed ending despite still doing reasonably well in the ratings , although it isn’t quite as much of a winner as it was in earlier seasons. Take a look at Geneva Carr's full post:

Based on Michael Weatherly’s announcement, it seems that the end of the show may at least be partially tied to his desire to move on. He cited a decision to “pursue new creative challenges” as the motivation to bring Jason Bull’s story “to a close.” Wanting to pursue new challenges hasn’t stopped NCIS fans from starting to plan a Tony/Ziva reunion during Season 19 of the hit CBS show, which lost Mark Harmon earlier this season.

It’s not impossible that Weatherly could reprise his role as Tony, but fans might not want to get their hopes up too high that he’d be back in any kind of regular capacity if he does return. As for Geneva Carr, only time will tell what she has coming next after bringing Marissa’s story to end with the close of Season 6 later this year. For now, you can still look forward to episodes of Bull airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS in the 2022 TV schedule.