A Voice Contestant Sang 'Fancy' In Front Of Reba McEntire, And The Country Queen Had The Most ‘Reba’ Reason Ever For Doing It Differently

Spoiler alert! This story reveals some of the results from Team Snoop and Team Reba’s Playoff performances that aired November 25. Episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you missed it.

The Voice Season 26 continues on the 2024 TV schedule , with Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire’s teams taking the stage for Monday night’s Playoffs. The coaches didn’t have to go it alone, bringing in advisors to help their team, and Snoop made a pretty bold move by bringing in not a fellow music icon but rather Olympic gymnast Simone Biles ( a choice that admittedly confused me ). However, what was arguably an even bolder move came when he assigned one of his team members the song “Fancy” to sing in front of McEntire herself, and the Queen of Country had the most on-brand reaction to the performance.

Last week we saw Gwen Stefani make the difficult decision of choosing just two of her remaining five artists to represent her in the upcoming live shows. Before making his own cuts, Snoop Dogg really challenged his team members with songs by artists including Whitney Houston, Prince and, yes, Reba McEntire. Christina Eagle was given “Fancy,” and she put her own spin on the classic tune, which also included some sassy hip-swinging. McEntire beamed through the whole performance, giving Eagle a standing ovation before raving:

Really? Oh my gosh, that was incredible! I love the way you changed it around. Your choreography was great. You were passionate about it. Wonderful, wonderful job.

Michael Bublé then jokingly inquired if Reba McEntire also did “the hip thing” when she sang that song on stage, which inspired the most “Reba” response, as she said:

No, no, I get a catch in my get-along if I do that. Can’t do it.

Apparently I don’t live in the part of the country where one gets a “catch in their get-along” — or maybe this is just a Reba-ism like when she quotes Sir Mix-a-Lot by saying, “Oh my god Becky”? — but either way, that was a new one for me. The other Voice coaches were floored as well, and Reba McEntire doubled-down by saying:

I’m telling you, sexy meemaw can’t do that no more.

Michael Bublé previously held my favorite moments from this season of The Voice by using Titanic and other movie plots to try to earn favor with the artists, but I’ve got to say, hearing Reba McEntire refer to herself as “sexy meemaw” is just something you don’t come back from.

In the end, Christina Eagle’s “Fancy” performance rose to the top, as she was one of the two singers Snoop Dogg chose to bring to the Live Semifinals. See her winning rendition of the song below:

Christina Eagle Flexes Her Skills on Reba McEntire's "Fancy" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Call me crazy, but I bet Reba McEntire’s still got some hip action left in her get-along (or something like that). Regardless, the hard part is over for her and 75% of The Voice coaches, with only Michael Bublé left to eliminate three from his team. Tune in to see the Top 8 rounded out at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 26, on NBC.