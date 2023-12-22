Reba McEntire Quoting Sir Mix-A-Lot Went Viral On TikTok, And I Can’t Stop Laughing At The Voice Coaches’ Reactions

“Baby Got Back” was a staple of ‘90s music, and it doesn’t matter what your preferred genre was, if you were around in 1992, you likely knew every word to the Sir Mix-a-Lot hit. Reba McEntire is no different, and she may be the queen of country music, but the newest coach on The Voice proved that she’s schooled in all things when she continually quoted a line from "Baby Got Back" on the show. A clip of McEntire shouting-out the rapper has gone viral on TikTok, showing the priceless reactions from Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan.

A segment that aired on The Voice Season 24 finale — which saw Niall Horan’s singer Huntley crowned the champion — showed several clips of Reba McEntire using the phrase, “Oh my god Becky,” much to the amusement of her colleagues. See the TikTok video for yourself:

That segment has been viewed over a million times, and it’s easy to see why. Niall Horan, who might get a pass on not immediately recognizing the lyric since he’s from Ireland and was not alive in ‘92, seemed confused at what Reba McEntire was even saying, asking, “Oh my god, what?” Gwen Stefani, who was very much part of the ‘90s music scene, also plead ignorance, musing:

I don’t know where she gets that from.

If she didn’t realize Reba was quoting Sir Mix-a-Lot, it’s probably because the “Fancy” singer doesn’t say the line like it’s said in the intro to the song. Reba McEntire tends to run all the words together, and to hear “Oh my god Becky” coming out of her mouth with that Oklahoma drawl, rap lyrics are really the last thing you’d think of.

John Legend has possibly the most hilarious reaction, as he seemed shocked that the 68-year-old icon would be quoting a rap song about large posteriors, marveling:

She’s quoting Sir Mix-a-Lot? Does she know?

She definitely does seem to know. Reba McEntire cleared everything up herself by confirming that she plucked the saying straight from Sir Mix-a-Lot, telling The Voice cameras:

Oh my god Becky came from, ‘Oh my god Becky, look at that butt.’ So I wanna give a shout-out to Sir Mix-a-Lot. I just love that saying: Oh my god Becky, look at that butt.

It’s actually quite cute when she says it.

The Voice may be over for now, but Reba McEntire will rejoin the panel for Season 25 in 2024, still looking for her first win after taking over for the now-retired Blake Shelton. This spring she’ll be joined by John Legend, Chance the Rapper and country/pop stars Dan + Shay, who will make their debut as the first-ever coaching duo. And you can bet I’ll be keeping an ear out for more “Oh my god Becky”s coming from the country queen’s chair.