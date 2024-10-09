‘There Is Room On My Door’: Michael Bublé Using Titanic And More Movie Plots To Try And Win Singers On The Voice Is My Favorite Thing This Season
The new coach is such a surprise to me.
Spoiler alert! This story reveals which teams a couple of auditioning artists ended up joining on the October 8 episode of The Voice. If you need to catch up on Season 26, episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.
It’s probably not a surprise to anyone that Snoop Dogg has added a certain flair to the 2024 TV schedule as a new coach on The Voice. He always seems to know the right thing to say to keep everyone inspired and entertained, and I hope we’ll be seeing the rapper again on future seasons. But I have to admit that Michael Bublé, Season 26’s other rookie coach, has been quite a surprise. I had no idea the crooner was so funny, and I am living for the way he’s been using the plots of Titanic and other movies to try to earn favor with the artists.
The Blind Auditions have been wild so far, with the new rule that’s been introduced and some history-making auditions, so as artists took the stage on October 8 — the first Tuesday episode of the season, with The Voice’s schedule being impacted by the presidential election — it’s no wonder Michael Bublé felt the need to stretch the truth a little to get the hopefuls’ attention. Gabrielle Zabosky turned all four chairs with her version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Mr. Know It All,” and Bublé made an impassioned argument for why she should join his team, saying:
At this point, Gabrielle Zabosky caught on to what was happening and asked him if he was talking about Titanic. Michael Bublé insisted he’d never heard of that and continued amidst laughter from The Voice coaches and audience:
So dramatic! He really gave it his all, but the singer chose to join Gwen Stefani’s team. The “Home” singer had better luck with Jamison Puckett, who sang Journey’s “Faithfully.” Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé both turned their chairs for the artist, which upset the latter quite a lot, as he said he didn’t want to battle the Queen of Country due to his traumatic past. Bublé explained:
As everyone realized he was just pretending to be a character in Fight Club, Reba McEntire hit her button, causing her hit song “You Lie” to boom from the speakers. Michael Bublé laughed so hard he was in tears as he exclaimed:
The Voice coaches have always been known for their antics, and Blake Shelton was also known to fib a little in order to win artists. The way Michael Bublé does it, though, he starts off so sincere that it always takes a second to realize what he’s doing, and it (ironically) feels more authentic than some of the other actions taken by the mentors. Like, I believe this is actually a part of his personality and not something the show told him to do.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
On the October 7 episode, he was so upset with himself about not turning for the duo MisterMoon (who joined Team Snoop) that he compared himself to a character from Pretty Woman. In Bublé’s words:
It’s so extra, and I can’t get past how much Michael Bublé commits. A couple of times, he’s just straight-up taken Gwen Stefani’s life story, telling one artist that he used to be in a ska band in the ‘90s. He also asked a singer to help give him the perfect wedding anniversary by joining his team (when it was actually Stefani's anniversary with Blake Shelton).
It’s a dumb bit, I admit it, but he’s got me hooked. I can’t wait to keep watching The Voice to see what stories are coming next. New episodes air at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.