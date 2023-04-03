Abbott Elementary Cast Taraji P. Henson As Janine’s Mom, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Fans of ABC’s award-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary have continued to see the characters develop in its second season , and a big part of that has come through the introduction of more family members and friends that the teachers interact with outside of school hours. This season we’ve already met the sisters of Melissa Schemmenti and Janine Teagues, and it looks like we’re about to get an even closer look at what made Janine into the earnest go-getter she is today, when we meet her mother. Taraji P. Henson was recently revealed to be making a guest appearance on the popular show as Janine's mom Vanetta, and the Internet definitely had thoughts.

It was announced at PaleyFest (via Variety ) that Taraji P. Henson will appear in the April 12 episode, appropriately titled “Mom,” and fans took to Twitter to show their excitement to see Quinta Brunson — who’s fresh off her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live ’s 48th season — share scenes with Empire’s Cookie Lyon herself. One fan tweeted :

OMG!!! Taraji P. Henson is coming to #AbbottElementary and she is playing Janine’s mother. Should have known both Janine and her sister were raised by Cookie. pic.twitter.com/3Y8wosP0kAApril 1, 2023 See more

In “Mom,” Taraji P. Henson’s Vanetta will reportedly ruin her daughter’s plans for a solo trip over Memorial Day weekend, when she shows up asking Janine for help. The elementary school teacher has never been one to turn down an opportunity to help, and it will be interesting to see the dynamic Quinta Brunson’s character has with her mother. One Twitter user seemed to think this was the kind of news even principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) could get on board with:

I'm losing my mind taraji p henson in abbott elementary amazing showstopping spectacular pic.twitter.com/SWg1hZoJwuApril 1, 2023 See more

The secondary story in the April 12 episode will reportedly involve Janine’s will-they-won’t-they love interest Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), who will apparently be looking to brush up on his people skills. I’m not sure what energy Taraji P. Henson will bring as Vanetta, but I can only imagine the hilarity that would ensue if she has a run-in with Gregory. Will she make his and Janine’s dynamic even messier ? Either way, this fan says bring on the chaos!

oh this is going to be so amazing and chaotic, can't wait pic.twitter.com/WxFqdHxSNZApril 1, 2023 See more

There are plenty of actors who would be fun to set in Abbott Elementary’s world — and even a veteran of The Office who Quinta Brunson wants to collaborate with — and Taraji P. Henson is an exciting choice, following the introduction of The Bear ’s Ayo Edebiri as Janine’s sister Ayesha. It’s pretty clear from viewers, including this one , how they feel about the upcoming episode:

TARAJI P HENSON ON ABBOTT?????pic.twitter.com/XNxAj3ckufApril 1, 2023 See more