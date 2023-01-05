Abbott Elementary Included An A+ Parent Trap Reference For The Fans

Lisa Ann Walter may be killing it these days as the street-smart second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary, but the actress earned her place in many fans’ hearts a full 25 years ago. Back in 1998, Walter played Chessy in The Parent Trap remake starring Lindsay Lohan, and there was no character more beloved than the housekeeper/nanny/butler ( what actually was Chessy’s job? ). Walter knows how beloved the character remains, and she threw a fantastic reference to the classic movie into a Season 2 episode of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom, much to fans' delight.

In the episode “Principal’s Office,” which aired in October, Melissa invites Janine (Quinta Brunson) to her house for a cooking lesson. While Melissa sports an A+ wardrobe while she's on the job, Lisa Ann Walter wanted her character to be more laid-back after hours, telling EW that’s what inspired her decision for The Parent Trap Easter egg. Walter said:

I wanted to dress a little bit differently at home. They said, 'Well, what do you want?' And I went, 'I'm in my kitchen. We're standing over food. Let me throw a little Easter egg for the Chessy fans because they're so vocal and I love them and they all dress like the character. So, let me do this.

Anybody who’s seen The Parent Trap is likely to remember Chessy’s casual denim button-down shirt, worn open over high-waisted khakis. According to Lisa Ann Walter, it’s a look that fans have recreated many times over the past couple of decades. Despite its apparent popularity, however, Walter wasn’t sure the subtle nod to the classic housekeeper would fly over fans' heads. She recalled her conversation with the costume designer:

I showed her the iconic picture of that scene — that everybody dresses as when they send me pictures of themselves dressed like the character. I said, 'You don't have to do the chinos, but let's do the shirt.' And I didn't think necessarily people were going to get it. I thought it was going to be just for me. Or a couple of people get it because they're really into it, but everybody got it and went nuts with it. It was really fun.

I love that Lisa Ann Walter wanted to make the reference, even if she was just doing it for herself. That turned out not to be the case, however, as fans knew exactly what was happening when they saw Melissa’s at-home fit, and Twitter fans approved:

They did more than approve, in fact. Comments flooded social media from fans who said they “Love love love the Chessy vibes from Melissa,” as they celebrated the return of their empathetic hero in denim. Commenters seemed to be losing their minds over the Easter egg:

