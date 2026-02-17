Kamala Harris, Tyler Perry And More Post Tributes To Rev. Jesse Jackson After His Death At 84

This week, the world is mourning a true pioneer in Rev. Jesse Jackson, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 84. Jackson was long regarded for his contributions to the civil rights movement and also received further notoriety during his two runs for the U.S. Presidency decades ago. Since the Jackson family confirmed the reverend’s passing, Kamala Harris, Tyler Perry and other public figures – both politicians and actors – have been reaching out to pay tribute to the late community leader.

During the course of his life and career, Jackson earned a considerable amount of admirers. Among the people who appear to have deep respect for Jackson is former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. In an X post, Harris (who’s memorialized other public figures in the past) shared kind words about Jackson, reflecting on his journey as a civil rights leader and on his entry into the political sphere. The ex-VP also shared sweet sentiments on how the reverend impacted her personally:

As a young law student, I would drive back and forth from Oakland, where I lived, to San Francisco, where I went to school. I had a bumper sticker in the back window of my car that read: ‘Jesse Jackson for President.’ As I would drive across the Bay Bridge, you would not believe how people from every walk of life would give me a thumbs up or honk of support. They were small interactions, but they exemplified Reverend Jackson’s life work — lifting up the dignity of working people, building community and coalitions, and strengthening our democracy and nation. I was proud to partner with and learn from him on this work throughout my career, and I am so grateful for the time we spent together this January.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry also weighed in with some thoughts of his own on social media. Perry – who’s been cited for lifting up diverse voices as a creative – shared various images of Jackson to Instagram. Along with those snapshots, the Six Triple Eight helmer also dropped in some tender sentiments as his caption:

A life that inspired and a voice that will echo forever. I can only imagine the civil rights reunion on the other side! May God carry you to good rest my friend.

During his work during the civil rights movement of the ‘50s and ‘60s, Rev. Jesse Jackson also worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., becoming a protégé of sorts to him. Upon Jackson’s passing, Martin Luther King III took to Instagram to release a statement. King praised Jackson for his contributions and extended sympathies to the late orator’s family. Take a look at the complete statement:

Another politician to speak out was New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. When sharing his reflections on X, Jeffries shared warm thoughts about the man he considered to be “the people’s champion”:

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. was a legendary voice for the voiceless, powerful civil rights champion and trailblazer extraordinaire. For decades, while laboring in the vineyards of the community, he inspired us to keep hope alive in the struggle for liberty and justice for all. We are thankful for the incredible service of Rev. Jesse Jackson to the nation and his profound sacrifice as the people’s champion. May he forever rest in power.

It’s also evident that several actors were also impacted by Jackson, for the better, in one way or another. The Wire alum Wendell Pierce shared a story on X about the intense situation that led to him crossing paths with Jackson:

I first met Rev. Jesse Jackson in 1981, when the DuBois House dorm was under a bomb threat [at the University of Pennsylvania]. I was visiting a friend when he arrived to rally the students and allay the fear. He demanded that we not evacuate and called a meeting in the dorm in an act of defiance & courage. He demonstrated how that was an act of power in the face of those who wanted to immobilize us with fear. It was that day that he taught he a lesson I carry with me to this day: EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT OF SELF DETERMINATION. This country owes a major debt to this man. He is an ancestor now.

Veteran actress Holly Robinson Peete was also close with Jackson, who officiated her wedding to Rodney Peete in 1995. Peete shared photos from that occasion in X post along with some lovely sentiments about Jackson:

A life devoted to justice… A voice rooted in faith… A love that blessed generations. We will forever cherish the day Reverend Jesse Jackson joined our hands and our hearts in 1995. His legacy lives on—in history, and in the countless lives he impacted. Rest now, Rev🙏🏽🕊️❤️

In addition to his work, Jackson also became something of a pop culture icon and appeared as himself in documentaries as well as TV shows. He famously appeared on an episode of Sesame Street and played himself on episodes of acclaimed drama series Lou Grant and iconic sitcom A Different World. Jackson also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live during its 10th season and cameoed during a Season 17 episode for a Dr. Seuss bit that may serve as one of the most jaw-dropping cameos in SNL history.

Of course, it’s Rev. Jesse Jackson’s commitment to civil rights that will surely remain paramount when his legacy is discussed for years to come. It’s sad to think that we now live in a world without Jackson, but the mark he left on society will surely never be forgotten. With that, we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Jackson's family and friends.