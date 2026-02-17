Kamala Harris, Tyler Perry And More Post Tributes To Rev. Jesse Jackson After His Death At 84
The world has lost a true force for good.
This week, the world is mourning a true pioneer in Rev. Jesse Jackson, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 84. Jackson was long regarded for his contributions to the civil rights movement and also received further notoriety during his two runs for the U.S. Presidency decades ago. Since the Jackson family confirmed the reverend’s passing, Kamala Harris, Tyler Perry and other public figures – both politicians and actors – have been reaching out to pay tribute to the late community leader.
During the course of his life and career, Jackson earned a considerable amount of admirers. Among the people who appear to have deep respect for Jackson is former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. In an X post, Harris (who’s memorialized other public figures in the past) shared kind words about Jackson, reflecting on his journey as a civil rights leader and on his entry into the political sphere. The ex-VP also shared sweet sentiments on how the reverend impacted her personally:
Filmmaker Tyler Perry also weighed in with some thoughts of his own on social media. Perry – who’s been cited for lifting up diverse voices as a creative – shared various images of Jackson to Instagram. Along with those snapshots, the Six Triple Eight helmer also dropped in some tender sentiments as his caption:
During his work during the civil rights movement of the ‘50s and ‘60s, Rev. Jesse Jackson also worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., becoming a protégé of sorts to him. Upon Jackson’s passing, Martin Luther King III took to Instagram to release a statement. King praised Jackson for his contributions and extended sympathies to the late orator’s family. Take a look at the complete statement:
Another politician to speak out was New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. When sharing his reflections on X, Jeffries shared warm thoughts about the man he considered to be “the people’s champion”:
It’s also evident that several actors were also impacted by Jackson, for the better, in one way or another. The Wire alum Wendell Pierce shared a story on X about the intense situation that led to him crossing paths with Jackson:
Veteran actress Holly Robinson Peete was also close with Jackson, who officiated her wedding to Rodney Peete in 1995. Peete shared photos from that occasion in X post along with some lovely sentiments about Jackson:
In addition to his work, Jackson also became something of a pop culture icon and appeared as himself in documentaries as well as TV shows. He famously appeared on an episode of Sesame Street and played himself on episodes of acclaimed drama series Lou Grant and iconic sitcom A Different World. Jackson also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live during its 10th season and cameoed during a Season 17 episode for a Dr. Seuss bit that may serve as one of the most jaw-dropping cameos in SNL history.
Of course, it’s Rev. Jesse Jackson’s commitment to civil rights that will surely remain paramount when his legacy is discussed for years to come. It’s sad to think that we now live in a world without Jackson, but the mark he left on society will surely never be forgotten. With that, we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Jackson's family and friends.
