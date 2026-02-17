I Had To Ask Ciaran Hinds About Working On There Will Be Blood After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Paul Dano Comments
Does Hinds agree with Tarantino's viral assessment?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Irish actor Ciarán Hinds has had a long and successful career, with acclaimed projects in TV, film, and the stage. While he played Steppenwolf in Justice League (streaming with a HBO Max subscription) arguably one of his best movies is Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood. And after Quentin Tarantino went viral for criticizing Paul Dano's performance, Hinds spoke to CinemaBlend about his memories of working with him.
Back in December Tarantino went viral for his comments about Paul Dano's work in that movie, as well as his acting talents as a whole. Folks like The Batman's director Matt Reeves took to social media to defend him, but hat does Mr. Hinds think about his work on There Will Be Blood? As you can see in the video above, I had the chance to speak with the 73 year-old actor about his new movie Midwinter Break, where I asked him his memories of Dano. He told me:
Points were made. Not only did Dano have one memorable performance in There Will Be Blood, but he actually played a pair of twins: Paul & Eli Sunday. This is a big reason why Hinds was impressed by his work on the 2007 drama, which makes sense. I mean, Michael B. Jordan's twin performances in Sinners earned him an Oscar nomination this year. That ability to portray more than one character in the same movie is a different type of talent.
In January Paul Dano finally responded to Tarantino's viral comments, being appreciative that so many people defended his talents. In our conversation Hinds didn't mention the filmmaker by name, but instead focused on what the 41 year-old actor brought to Anderson's movie back in the day. As he continued on:
While Quentin Tarantino might not agree, Hinds was there in person to see the work Paul Dano did on that acclaimed, Oscar-nominated title. Alas, the filmmaker's comments are still making the rounds online.
What Tarantino Said About Paul Dano
Dano hasn't appeared in any Quentin Tarantino movies, and cinephiles probably shouldn't hold out hope for that collaboration. Because while appearing on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, the filmmaker tore into the Little Miss Sunshine star, saying:
Yikes. He certainly didn't back his opinion, and those comments quickly went viral. Both Dano's fans and friends have since stood up to him, and Ciarán Hinds was clearly impressed by his work on There Will Be Blood.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hinds' new movie Midwinter Break hits theaters on February 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. And folks who want to give There Will Be Blood a re-watch can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.