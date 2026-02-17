Katt Williams Just Made Some Bold Claims About Dirt He Allegedly Has On Eddie Murphy And Will Smith

At this point, Katt Williams is well known for dishing out alleged information about celebrities. The comedian most notably made headlines in early 2024 for sharing claims regarding a plethora of notable stars during an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. That conversation (which has even been parodied by SNL) came up again during another recent interview Williams had. It was also during that chat that Williams implied he had some dirt on Hollywood mega stars Will Smith and Eddie Murphy.

Williams’ tendency to discuss other celebrities came up during his chat with BigBoyTV. When asked if he assumed ahead of time that his interview with Sharpe would become a viral hit amassing more than 90 million views, the First Sunday alum admitted to being confident in that being the case. Williams said he aimed to “make the most out of the opportunity.” The comic’s plan was to “do the maximum amount of damage possible.”

Despite that, Williams also added that “the knockout punches were taken out just leaving the jabs so that whoever I talked about I didn’t completely blow their spot up”. Comments Williams shared later in this latest conversation (which is on YouTube), though, suggest he had more he could’ve said about at least two more A-listers. When summing up the notion of having inside knowledge on stars, Williams explained:

That gives you a certain level of gravitas as well, you know? [It’s] that Will Smith know the story I have not told. So it keeps everybody honest. Eddie Murphy knows what I haven’t said.

More on Katt Williams (Image credit: You're Welcome Network/Club Shay Shay) Cam’Ron Tells A Story About A Fart, A Fight, And A $30,000 Loss With Katt Williams That Has To Be Heard To Be Believed

Of course, because Katt Williams didn’t get into specifics, it’s far from clear what he might be referring to when it comes to Murphy and Smith. Both of the two aforementioned stars have found themselves at the center of the rumor mill for one reason or another over the years. Certain pieces of speculation swirled around Smith’s marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith (who he’s now separated from). More recently, insiders claimed Murphy kept notable elements of his life out of his eponymous documentary, Eddie, which is now streamable with a Netflix subscription.

While Murphy and Smith didn’t become major topics of discussion during that Club Shay Shay interview, a plethora of other stars did. Katt Williams referred to Kevin Hart as an “industry plant,” while he accused Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey of plagiarizing the work of their peers. Although Williams said he was “not scared” to speak out, he also acknowledged that some people felt hurt. He specifically recalled a conversation he had with Dave Chappelle involving illiteracy claims he made about fellow comedian Earthquake:

Chappelle came in the room. We had a great talk, because we’ve been friends for years. And then he just explained to I had hurt some people that was near and dear to him. You know what I mean? And he brought Earthquake right in there, you know? And it was a little awkward, because I didn’t know what they wanted from me.

Williams discussed a myriad of topics during this interview, even recalling what it was like seeing people leave the notorious Diddy parties during the early aughts. It doesn’t feel like Williams is going to stop dropping claims as time goes on and, with that, it’s hard not to wonder whether he’ll end up saying anything specific about Smith, Murphy or others down the line.