After Sydney Sweeney, American Eagle Has Landed A New 'Denim Darling' For Its 'Good Jeans'

Whether you loved them, hated them, or didn’t have strong feelings about them, there’s no denying how viral Sydney Sweeney’s jean campaign for American Eagle went. Last summer, the jeans ad was met with controversy ; however, it also made a ton of money. Now, the clothing brand has picked its next “denim darling” following that “good jeans” campaign.

While controversial, Sweeney’s jeans ad made American Eagle a lot of money , as it reportedly, according to Fox News, “added roughly $400 million in market value and amplified the brand’s web traffic by 100%.” Now, they have a new leading lady and spokesperson for their jeans, and her name is Ella Langley. She’s a country singer known for songs like "Choosin' Texas" and "Be Her", and according to AE, she's also “the denim darling,” take a look:

As you can see in the images above, the campaign highlights Langley’s journey as a country musician, as well as the brand’s “ #1 jeans .” It also notes the versatility of the pants, with one Instagram post stating that they “can handle horseback, barns and sold-out stages.”

Overall, the collection, “ Ella Langley’s Faves ,” features 27 items, which range from simple white tank tops to bootcut jeans to cowboy hats. Honestly, it's a perfect collection for the country singer, and if you’re looking for country concert inspo, this is great.

Of course, as I mentioned, all this comes in the months following Sweeney’s highly controversial campaign. It launched in the summer of 2025, and it hinged on the idea that “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” That slogan caused some to callout to the campaign, claiming that the phrasing made “jeans” seem like it could be referring to “genes” in relation to eugenics.

After that, Sweeney responded , saying she was “surprised by the reaction.” She stated that she supported American Eagle, and also clarified that she does not support “the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.”

In the months since, the actress has brought back her “great jeans” and the viral posts about the clothes have continued to cause conversation.

Meanwhile, other celebs have become faces for American Eagle. Their most recent is Langley. However, not long after Sweeney’s campaign, Travis Kelce launched a collection with the company. Then, around the holidays, Martha Stewart became an AE Partner.

Now, the company’s socials are flooded with posts about Langley’s favorites, and she’s been posting about it as well on her Instagram, which has 2.4 million followers. It comes at a good time for her too, seeing as she’s promoting her new album, Dandelion, which comes out on April 10.

As for Sweeney’s work with the company, it’s still ongoing. In fact, she appeared to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange for AE just last week. However, she’s also staying busy with other projects, seeing as she just launched a lingerie company, and Season 3 of Euphoria is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on April 12.

However, even with all this going on, the conversation about these jeans continues.