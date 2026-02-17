The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer Puts Baby Yoda In A Major Star Wars Location (But I'm Surprised That One Big Thing Is Missing)

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises of all time, extending to both movies and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While the galaxy far, far away hasn't been in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker's ending, that's going to change with the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu. And the blockbuster's newest trailer seemingly put Baby Yoda in a major location: Dagobah. Let's break it all down.

What we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu has been limited, so this trailer offer some thrilling updated about what we'll see in Jon Favreau's movie. I was shocked that this new footage seemingly didn't include any tied to Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, who is the primary antagonist of the TV show, instead introducing us to a variety of new players. But there are some big payoffs for folks who have spent years watching the Star Wars movies in order, including Grogu seemingly going to Dagobah. As we know, this is where Yoda spent his lie in exile, and eventually trained Luke Skywalker in Empire Strikes Back.

The possible Dagobah moment happens around the 01:17 mark, where Grogu can be seen walking with a stick and also meditating in a swamp that look a whole lot like the planet that was introduced in Empire. It also appears that he's there when a new alien asks the little guy if he's scared. If this ends up being the same planet, it would offer a thrilling connection to the Skywalker Saga, and could even open the door for a long-awaited appearance from Yoda's Force Ghost. We'll just have to see what Favreau has up his sleeve.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian and Grogu's first brief trailer was exciting, but this one offers much more footage for fans curious about what'll go down when the property goes from TV to the big screen. This new one shared much more content, but there are still lots of question about what's coming. And surprisingly, we haven't gotten any tie-ins to the show's villain yet: Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon.

Gideon has been arguably the main antagonist of The Mandalorian's first three seasons. He seemingly died a number of times, and always managed to somehow survive. And while it looked like he perished in Season 3's finale, I assumed he'd be back... especially since he uses cloning technology. But so far there's been no indication of the villain being included in the movie. At least, not yet. We also haven't seen Bo-Katan in the footage, so she presumably won't factor into the story.

All our questions will be revealed when The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell how Jon Favreau brings the story to the big screen.