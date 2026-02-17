Rumors Swirl About An Andor Star Playing The DCU’s Wonder Woman, And Now We Can See What That Might Look Like

The superhero genre continues to be popular, and folks who spent years watching the DC movies in order know that things are changing on that side of things. Co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new shared universe, and there are countless rumors about what actors might play major characters in upcoming DC movies. That includes Wonder Woman, with a popular rumor claiming that Andor actress Adria Arjona might take on the role. And now som fan art sees what she could look like in costume.

It's unclear when Gunn is planning on bringing Wonder Woman back to theaters (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), but her entrance into the DCU feels inevitable. The popular rumor account DeuxMoi recently posted an anonymous blind item that Arjona might be the one who gets this role, and fan art from Twitter imagined her in Diana Prince's signature look. Check it out below:

Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman. Just imagining... pic.twitter.com/IxHf2hl6UDJanuary 11, 2025

Honestly, she's pulling it off. The 33-year old actress has done a bunch of genre work already, including Morbius and Pacific Rim Uprising. Add in her acclaimed performance in Andor (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) and she seems like a solid choice to bring Diana Prince to the DCU. But we'll have to see if this rumor ends up actually coming to fruition.

When Gunn and company announced the lineup for Gods and Monsters aka the first slate of DCU projects, a few characters were noticeably missing. Chief among them was Wonder Woman, who was notably played by Gal Gadot throughout the DCEU. But that shared universe is in the rear view, so another actress will likely take on the mantle... at some point.

Andor was an Emmy-winning success, thanks to its gripping two-season story. It's largely considered one of the best Star Wars projects of all time, which is likely resulting in more opportunities for its cast. Adria Arjona brought a ton of heart to the show as Bix Caleen, who suffered as the Empire took power. The series finale of Andor gave her a hopeful ending, just as the title character was headed for his doom in Rogue One. And it would be awesome to see her portray a powerful character like Wonder Woman in the DCU.

Of course, we should take this casting rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. Since there's no Wonder Woman movie announced, perhaps James Gunn and company are simply not looking to cast someone as Diana Prince just yet. After all, there are a number of other projects to focus on, in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Still, Arjona looks great in this fan art.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if/when Wonder Woman joins the fun.