One Reason Mckenna Grace Joining Netflix's Scooby-Doo TV Show Has Me Optimistic For The Rest Of The Cast

Scooby-Doo is getting the live-action TV treatment on Netflix, and the first actor has just been cast! Mckenna Grace will star in the series, amidst her already being booked and busy with two big 2026 movie releases on the way with Scream 7 and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Now, I want to talk about why I’m loving this piece of news.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Mckenna Grace Just Signed On To A Scooby-Doo Series, And I Love To See It

The 19-year-old is set to play Daphne Blake (via Variety), a role that she actually has played before because she voiced the younger version of the character in the 2020 animated film, Scoob! The Netflix series will be about how Mystery Inc. formed, starting with Shaggy and Daphne solving a mystery at a summer camp involving a “lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.” Check out what Grace had to say on her Instagram now that the casting news is out in the world:

Oh my jeepers😭💜 I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited. 🚙🔎💜

There’s a lot to be hyped about regarding this announcement. For one, they are actively casting this series after the show was picked up by Netflix in March of last year. But, more importantly, I think the fact that the Scooby-Doo series has cast a bona fide scream queen in the role? Even better! It makes me think that the series will lean into its horror elements a bit more, oh, and that they’re picking big names.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Could Her Matthew Lillard Connection Bring The Actor Back To The Franchise?

One other thought on the casting front is how Mckenna Grace has a connection to Shaggy actor Matthew Lillard since working with him in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Scream 7. Lillard has shown his support for Netflix’s Scooby-Doo series before and even offered advice to the future Shaggy actor, but could he also be involved as well? I’m thinking of something along the lines of when Christina Ricci was in Wednesday, but got to play a different (but key) role in the reimagining of The Addams Family.

The new Scooby-Doo show has Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serving as writers and showrunners, who have worked together on the High Fidelity series, the live-action Cowboy Bebop and Amazon’s Citadel. It follows the live-action Scooby-Doo movies starring Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Linda Cardellini, which were released in 2002 and 2004. I’d love to see more of this cast in the series, of course, as well as the new young cast.

Right now, we don’t know when the live-action Scooby-Doo series will be released, but we can’t wait until we can stream it with our Netflix subscription.