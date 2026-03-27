I Thought Access Hollywood Got Canceled, So Why Was Mario Lopez Filming At Universal Orlando This Week?

Network and cable TV is slowly offering fewer original options, as longtime news hosts shift to streaming platforms, and sometimes even podcasts as a way of connecting with audiences. This has meant that audiences are increasingly segmented and the water cooler is going by the wayside, and it’s also meant that even old standbys like Access Hollywood are not immune to the changes coming down the pipeline. News broke the show was canceled last week, which is why I was surprised to see Mario Lopez at my favorite theme park Universal Orlando this week.

So, what’s going on?

Why Is Mario Lopez Still Filming For Access Hollywood At Universal?

I’ve been following Mario Lopez all week, and he donned Universal Orlando uniforms and sat behind a desk with the most scenic theme park views. In his spare time, he took his kids on rides, and has seemed to have a blast in the still-new theme park Epic Universe . But it had me wondering what was even happening, as I was on the interwebs last week when news broke NBC Universal was cancelling Access Hollywood, Access Live, Karamo and Steve Wilkos.

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However, I apparently didn’t read the fine print, because while the latter two shows have already wrapped their respective runs, the company is giving the Access shows a bit more runway. So, the cancellation isn’t an immediate thing.

Instead, the program is going to continue filming for the 2026 TV schedule through this summer before ultimately wrapping up on what will doubtless be a sentimental goodbye. The changes were made reportedly to “better align with local network preferences,” and even once newer episodes aren’t being produced, the library will be maintained with Universal’s existing programming, with one head honcho noting (via THR ):

NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations. The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.

So in some ways, this Universal Orlando week was a bit of a last hurrah, and Lopez and co. looked like they were having a blast.

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) A photo posted by on

As a longtime host, I’ll be really interested to see what Lopez specifically does next. The former actor has been extremely nimble throughout his career, obviously going from Saved By The Bell to growing his profile by being an on-camera personality interviewing other big celebrity names. In fact, he once famously told a story about getting asked to interview Ben Affleck without seeing his new movie and vowed to never do it again, and is usually an extremely charming and well-researched TV personality. I already thought that pivot was incredible, maybe minus the Affleck blip, and I’m interested to see what’s next for him.

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