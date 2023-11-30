Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Ready To Reveal ‘Their Side Of The Story,’ Insider Says, As Podcast Premiere Approaches

It’s been a pretty tumultuous year for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, since it was revealed late last November that the GMA3 co-hosts’ professional relationship had become romantic . The couple has remained in the headlines for the past 12 months with news of their vacations, removal from ABC News, respective divorces, property purchases and job searches, but the one thing we haven’t heard is their own thoughts on the ordeal. That’s about to change.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are returning to the workforce as part of the iHeartMedia Network with the podcast Amy & T.J. Their new joint venture is set to premiere on December 5, and according to an insider, the couple is ready to address the events of the past year in order to continue moving forward. The source told ET :

The hope is for them to be able to finally clear the air, and reveal once and for all their side of the story so that they can continue to look towards new beginnings, leaving the past in the past, and looking towards the future.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will executive produce the podcast, as well as co-host, and iHeartMedia announced they will also have a hand in the creation of other programs under the company’s umbrella. Myriad topics will be discussed on Amy & T.J., and “nothing is off limits,” they said in the release announcing the project. Robach confirmed in a social media post this week that yes, there will be tea:

Ahead of the official announcement, it seemed like the couple were getting close to announcing their comeback, as T.J. Holmes teased followers with a post about his “new commute,” not long after rumors started to spread about Amy Robach negotiating with NewsNation for her own weekly show. The two were reportedly interested in a joint gig , however, and that turned out to be just what they got.

Given the public interest in their story — and the fans they developed over their years on Good Morning America’s third hour — there are probably plenty of people looking forward to seeing them (or hearing them, rather) work together again and finding out what they have to say about the alleged scandal.

On November 30, 2022, the Daily Mail released several photos of the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors laughing over drinks at a bar, showing PDA on a weekend getaway and holding hands in the backseat of an Uber. It was learned that they had each separated from their respective spouses after 12 years of marriage earlier that fall.

The months that followed saw Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes being dismissed from ABC News and continuing to develop their relationship on a number of romantic getaways and even spending the holidays with each other . They both filed for divorces that have since been finalized, and it appears they’ve taken steps to move in together .

Starting a new business project together seems like a clear sign that the couple is going strong after their wild year, so if you want to hear their story in their own words, tune into Amy & T.J. wherever you get your podcasts on Tuesday, December 5.