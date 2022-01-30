How To Watch The Ice Age Movies Streaming

The one film most commonly regarded as the best movie from Blue Sky Studios is Ice Age, which follows the unlikely alliance of a mammoth named Manny (Ray Romano), a sloth named Sid (John Leguizamo), and a saber tooth tiger named Diego (Denis Leary) during the titular, prehistorical era. Of course, we also cannot forget the bumbling’s Scrat’s own journey to give his treasured acorn a proper storage space in some of the film’s most hilarious asides.

The movie would make a killing at the box office, receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, and spawned a franchise that could keep the whole family entertained for the better part of a snowy day. Of course, hazardous weather conditions are not a requirement to enjoy the Ice Age movies on streaming and, considering the films were originally distributed by Twentieth Century Fox, I imagine you can guess where all six installments are available for you to check out right now.

Ice Age (2002)

Manny, Sid, and Diego risk hazardous terrain and vicious predators to return a human infant to his family in the critically acclaimed film that started it all, directors Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha’s Ice Age.

Stream Ice Age on Disney+.

Buy/Rent Ice Age on Amazon.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

As the climate shows signs of drastic and potentially disastrous change, the Herd are surprised to meet a fellow wooly mammoth named Ellie (Queen Latifah) who is convinced that she is a possum like her adoptive brothers, Crash (Seann William Scott) and Eddie (Josh Peck), in Ice Age: The Meltdown.

Stream Ice Age: The Meltdown on Disney+.

Buy/Rent Ice Age: The Meltdown on Amazon.

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009)

The Herd find themselves in a strange, underground world where they encounter a new friend - the one-eyed weasel, Buck Wild (Simon Pegg) - as well as a more fearsome kind of predator in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.

Stream Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs on Disney+.

Buy/Rent Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs on Amazon.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

The Herd is divided by a cataclysmic storm which Scrat is actually responsible for, sending them adrift on the ocean where they cross paths with a few characters who are not very friendly. The film introduces some new cast members, including Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Aziz Ansari.

Stream Ice Age: Continental Drift on Disney+.

Buy/Rent Ice Age: Continental Drift on Amazon.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Once again, Scrat’s out of this world antics creates an uproar of global proportions, forcing the Herd to search for a safe new home before it is too late in Ice Age: Collision Course - the final installment of the franchise to receive a theatrical release.

Stream Ice Age: Collision Course on Disney+.

Buy/Rent Ice Age: Collision Course on Amazon.

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild (2022)

Simon Pegg reprises his role, this time as the titular lead of the Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild cast, in this Disney+ exclusive in which Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris) seek adventure with the one-eyed weasel in the land of the dinosaurs.

Stream The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Disney+.

Once You Have Finished Streaming The Ice Age Movies…

In addition to all six feature-length Ice Age movies, Disney+ also has two hilarious holiday specials (one set during Christmas and another with Easter themes). Also, CinemaBlend has some fun related content, such as our breakdown of whether Ice Age or Madagascar is the better franchise of animated flicks or our picks for some of Ray Romano’s best acting roles (including Manny, of course).

Stream Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas on Disney+.

Stream Ice Age: The Great Eggscapade on Disney+.

There are a lot of great movies on Disney+, but I am especially glad that we can find the Ice Age movies on there to revisit some of history's greatest prehistorical adventures again and again. It's a great reason to have Disney+ subscription to me.