Lena Dunham's Been Thinking About A Girls Movie, And Her Thoughts On Jessa Nearly Made Me Spit Out My Drink
Typical Jessa.
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Shortly after its premiere, Girls joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The award-winning comedy (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) is regularly re-watched, with fans wondering what the Girls characters would be up to now. Creator/showrunner/writer/actress Lena Dunham recently admitted she's got some ideas about a potential movie, and I almost spit out my drink when she talked about Jessa.
Audiences had a strong reaction to Lena Dunham when Girls premiered, and the show has been getting a ton of love in the years since it wrapped back in 2017. She appeared on RadioAndy while doing press for her new memoir Famesick, and confirmed that she's been noodling some ideas. As she told host Andy Cohen:
Do you hear that sound? It's Girls fans like me jumping for joy at the idea of a movie with Hannah, Marnie, Shoshana, and Jessa back on our screens. The series, which was known for its cringeworthy comedy and wild sex scenes, has always had a special place in my heart, and I rewatch it pretty regularly. So whether its a movie or just a new episode, I would be over the moon if we got to see more of the group. Fingers crossed it actually happens... even if it's in years from now.Article continues below
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While the Golden Globe-winner kept the details of her ideas close to the chest, she did offer a hilarious take about Jessa. Jemima Kirke, who nearly quit the show back in the day, offered her two cents in their group chat. As Lena Dunham shared:
Honestly, this does feel very Jessa-coded. Kirke's character was never without strong opinions, oftentimes bizarrely hot takes. And the bohemian being against vaccines just feels par for the course. Dunham's comments cracked me up, and only made me want a Girls movie more. Make it happen, please!
Lena Dunham has been keeping busy with a variety of projects since wrapping Girls, including the recent release of her second memoir. And while she'll likely keep creating, I would love to see her return to her roots for another story about Hannah Horvath and her friends. Hopefully it actually happens one day.
Girls is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max. And Lena Dunham's new book Famesick is available now.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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