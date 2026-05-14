Colin Jost Revealed The Unexpected (And Funny) Challenge Scarlett Johansson's Fame Causes For Them
I'd never thought about this before.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have a great sense of humor about their relationship (and his Staten Island Ferry), and he continued to prove that while talking about how famous his wife is. While admitting he’s totally cool with being the “less famous” person in their relationship, he also revealed a unique problem they face because of how well-known his partner is. And I gotta say, while it’s an inconvenience for them, it’s also quite funny.
As I said, it’s not lost on Colin Jost just how famous his wife is. I mean, Scarlett Johansson is the all-time highest-grossing actor. While her accolades and filmography speak to that fact, the way her presence impacts fans does too. While on New Heights, the Weekend Update anchor spoke to that second point by revealing a challenge they often face when people get starstruck around the Black Widow actress:
Listen, I’ve been starstruck before. I know what it feels like to have your mind go blank as you fathom the fact that someone you’re a fan of is standing right in front of you. So, I get why these poor sandwich makers could easily mess up their order.
However, I do hope the comedian and actress can get their correct order. They deserve it. And while I get that these workers’ minds could easily go blank when they meet such big stars, I would also hope they can take good enough notes to get their food right.
Anyway, all this is to say, it's pretty funny that of all the things Jost could observe about the challenges of fame, this is one of them.
He and Johansson got married in 2020, and their son, Cosmo, was born in 2021. Over the years, they’ve both been quite open about their relationship, and it’s always very fun to see the comedian and the actress poke fun at each other. From joking about Jost’s Olympics coverage to providing updates on his ongoing Staten Island Ferry project, it’s delightful to see the couple talking about each other. So, it makes sense that he’s now sharing anecdotes like this many years into their relationship.
Now, I just can’t stop thinking about the wrong orders these two have gotten because of how famous the Avengers star is. I get that people get frazzled around stars they adore. However, I also hope the couple gets what they want for their meals, because constant changes like this have to be mildly inconvenient at best.
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I guess it’s one of the prices of fame. And I imagine it’s one the couple will have to keep dealing with as Jost continues to star on Saturday Night Live and host Pop Culture Jeopardy on the 2026 TV schedule while Johansson prepares to release Paper Tiger and Ray Gunn on the 2026 movie calendar.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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