A Body Language Expert Said Timothèe Chalamet Took Conan's Jokes Better Than Kylie Jenner Did

It was a few weeks before the 2026 Oscars that Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet threw some random shrapnel at ballet and opera as he was trying to explain his thoughts on the movie theater experience, and he hasn’t heard the last of it yet. Not only have major companies and individuals from each area (like acclaimed ballerina Misty Copeland) supplied rebuttals to his comments, but the controversy has led to him being the butt of some jokes, including at the recent ceremony hosted by Conan O’Brien. Now, a body language expert has weighed in and noted that he actually took those jokes pretty well, while his partner Kylie Jenner was another story.

What’s Been Said About How Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Took Conan’s Oscars Jokes

The 2026 TV schedule has wrapped up awards season, as the winners of the 98th Academy Awards have now been chosen. Though Timothée Chalamet and his aforementioned popular sports dramedy ended up losing out in all nine of its nominated categories, that doesn’t mean that the Best Actor nominee wasn’t a focus of the chock-full awards evening, as host Conan O’Brien went full Aunt Gladys and then poked fun at the actor’s ballet controversy with an A+ joke.

Chalamet was in attendance with his long-time partner, Kylie Jenner, and body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to The U.S. Sun about what they noticed from the couple while the Dune actor was being joked about. Apparently, the Bob Dylan portrayer wasn’t too pressed about being the butt of some jokes, as Stanton said:

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Timothée seemed pretty relaxed with it, there was no lip suppression. He tilted his head slightly, which showed that he was taking it on the chin. He displayed a genuine smile of amusement, recognizing that it’s all part of the game. He took it in good spirits.

Overall, Chalamet has shown that he has a pretty good sense of humor in general, so it’s nice to hear that he seemingly took the opening monologue in stride. However, Jenner (who a lip reader said Chalamet had words about with his sister during the event) is said to have not taken the moment quite so well. Stanton continued:

Kylie, on the other hand, didn’t like it. She tilted her head downwards, which is almost like a defensive gesture. She looked at Timothée to see how he reacted. Although he seemed to take it well, if you notice Kylie’s hands, she started playing with her fingers ever so slightly, which signals irritation. Her smile was also a lot more minimal, almost like a masking smile. She didn’t seem too happy that Conan, no matter how it was meant, had a bit of a shot at her partner, despite it being in the context of humor.

It does make sense that Jenner would be less likely to outright guffaw at what happened, and would need to check her boyfriend’s reaction first to see how to respond. Of course, even with him taking it like a champ, that doesn’t mean that she would be as game for it as he appeared to be. I’m no body language expert, but neither of them looked to be that thrown off by O’Brien’s words (though I did notice Jenner “playing with her fingers”). You can see what you think by checking out their responses in the video below:

Conan O'Brien's 98th Oscars Opening Monologue - YouTube Watch On

All in all, O’Brien’s joke (which he likely tried out at a comedy club beforehand) was taken without too much agitation by the duo, with Stanton adding:

He accepted it in a good way. Meanwhile, Kylie wasn’t furious at all, but she did seem protective over him and didn’t take it as well.

And, really, who can be mad at her for being a bit “protective over him” right now? People tend to have relatively short memories, so all of the controversy will likely be long gone from everyone’s minds by the time Dune: Part Three comes to the 2026 movie schedule in December.