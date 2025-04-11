‘I Don’t Know. I Quit.’ Why Adam Levine Always Finds This Round Of The Voice To Be Especially Hard (And I Agree)

Spoiler alert! This story contains the results of some of The Voice Season 27 Knockouts from April 7. Episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you need to catch up!

The Voice Season 27 is continuing to air on the 2025 TV schedule, and it’s already been an intense season with some pretty great singers. So, The Voice coaches really have their work cut out for them this season, especially when it comes to making choices about their teams. Now, following the Battle rounds, singers on the same team are going up against each other in the Knockouts, and Adam Levine finds this part especially hard. I can’t say I blame him.

Levine, who is working on his first season of The Voice since departing in 2019, has been getting back into his groove as a coach. Unfortunately, that also means having to say goodbye to singers on his team each week, and it's hard not to play favorites. In Monday’s episode, which continued the Knockouts, Levine pitted Ari Camille against Britton Moore, and he soon regretted it. Via Us Weekly, the Maroon 5 frontman got real about just how hard it was to choose:

It’s that time again. I got to put good people against good people. There’s nothing I can do about that. It shows me that if you’re able to win this knockout round, you can go a lot further… I don’t know. I quit.

While each week on The Voice after the Blinds can be brutal, the Knockouts are certainly the worst since the coaches have to eliminate one of their own after deciding who goes up against whom. Plus, a lot of these battles pit two of the best members on a team against each other, giving the coaches near-impossible decisions to make.

Of course, this is not easy for anyone involved, and I absolutely hate it every time the round comes. But it does show just how much the coaches care about their singers and how much they don’t want to see them go home. All that is to say, it’s understandable why Levine hates it, and if he were to actually quit again to not go through another Knockouts round, I would understand.

Luckily, after Levine chose to put through Moore, noting he was more ready to move forward, fellow coach John Legend used his only steal to bring Camille to his team.

Although it all worked out in the end, and both singers are moving to the playoffs, that’s not always the case, which ultimately makes the Knockouts even worse. While the coaches know what they’re doing and have probably thought hard about the pairings they set, when the Knockouts actually happen, sometimes picking a winner can be incredibly difficult.

However, there are ways to quell the difficulty here. For example, new coach Kelsea Ballerini started a trend by giving one of her eliminated singers her number in the hopes of staying connected with them and maybe even helping them on their musical journey following The Voice. And I would love to see more of that.

With the Playoffs coming up, there are sure to be many more tough decisions and tough eliminations. Fans will have to tune in on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens.