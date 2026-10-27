9-1-1’s Oliver Stark Had A Major Buck Concern Going Into Season 10, And I’m Right There With Him

The historic tenth season of 9-1-1 has just started airing on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and it’s already off to an interesting start for Oliver Stark. The actor was recently injured performing an on-set stunt, and his character, Buck, isn’t faring much better as he deals with the major decision he made in the Season 9 finale. With all this uncertainty, it’s easy to see why Stark had a major concern for his character when they first began production on Season 10. I know I’ve definitely been worried, especially since Buck is my favorite character.

Stark has been candid about his hopes for his character from the very beginning (like wishing Buck would go to therapy in Season 8), and that isn’t stopping anytime soon. During an interview with Us Magazine, Stark opened up about how he felt heading into this season after a rough Season 8 and 9.

He’s definitely got a lot of conflict coming up and a lot of things to have to overcome. I did call [creator] Tim [Minear] at one point this season and I said, ‘Is Buck just not fun anymore? Am I always sad on the show now?’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no. You still have plenty of nice moments.’

I’m relieved to hear that Buck is going to have some “nice moments” again soon. It’s the least he deserves after a rough couple of seasons that included witnessing the death of his captain and pseudo-father Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), getting kidnapped and nearly dying on a trip back from Nashville (after appearing in the 9-1-1: Nashville crossover episode), a brief struggle with addiction, and now attempting to step into a foster dad role for his late friend’s rambunctious 4-year-old son.

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Only two episodes have aired so far, and while most of the story has revolved around a volcano erupting in the heart of Los Angeles, we’ve already got a glimpse of Buck struggling in his new parental role -- despite taking on a co-parenting-esque roll with Eddie's son Christopher -- and seen him put his life on the line (again) to rescue innocent bystanders from lava. Not exactly the “nice moments” creator Tim Minear had promised, but as Stark said:

It’s important to remember that everything Buck is doing is with the best of intentions. He is making decisions day to day in this new role that he’s found himself in. He is always thinking it is the right decision and, obviously, we’ve seen it’s not always, and he’s struggling with it.

Buck has always had the biggest heart of all the 9-1-1 characters, which has often led him to act impulsively out of the kindness of that heart. Choosing to foster Theo was yet another impulsive decision that Buck made that he’s now learning to deal with. Even though it seems to have been the wrong decision right now, I have hope that Buck is going to figure out his role with Theo, and that’s when his bad luck will turn around.

The first two episodes of Season 10 of 9-1-1, along with the nine previous seasons, are streaming on Hulu with an active subscription. New episodes air every Thursday at 8 PM on ABC and can be streamed the next day.