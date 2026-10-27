Hold Up, Is 90 Day: Hunt For Love Hinting At A Wildly Unexpected Hookup?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl Who Fell Off Her Stool." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Couples are linking up on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, and as the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff finds its groove in Season 2, there's a shocking development. I mentioned that Michael Ilesanmi seemed on the path to finding love after his divorce from Angela Deem. I expected a rebound, but never in a million years did I expect him to get cozy with fellow 90 Day star Brittany Banks.

The latest episode on the 2026 TV schedule ended with a preview that showed Brittany coming to Michael's room and a shot of them cuddling in bed. As it was a preview for next week's episode, we have yet to learn the full extent of what went down, but I'm eager to find out.

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(Image credit: TLC)

Brittany And Michael Have Gotten Along On 90 Day: Hunt For Love

While some cast members like Chloe Fabiano and Emma Perry have an adversarial relationship, Michael and Brittany have become fast friends on 90 Day: Hunt For Love. When others are fighting, they're sitting back, observing, and taking in all the chaos happening around them. Truthfully, I'm a bit shocked, because Brittany had some wild crash-out moments on her inaugural season.

It's been a friendly relationship, but not one that I would say is romantic in any way. It's what makes the bedroom clip so shocking, and it has me questioning if they did anything more than lie in bed and cuddle. If I were a betting man, I would say nothing happened beyond that, but we'll just have to wait and see.

(Image credit: TLC)

Michael And Brittany Collaborated On Social Media

I hopped over to social media to see if there was any interaction between Michael and Brittany, and found this series of skits they did a while back. They're actually pretty funny, if not confirmation they're romantically involved in any way:

Beyond that, there's nothing to suggest that these two got together after 90 Day: Hunt For Love. So then, what was that scene we were teased with all about?

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I'm just speculating, but it's possible that Brittany was upset about something that happened at the resort and went to lie with Michael. He lay there as a good friend while they cuddled, and that's all there was to it. Friends can cuddle in a platonic way. I would wonder if he thought it was platonic. Brittany checks a lot of the boxes in what he wants in a partner, so is it possible he thinks he can win her over?

We'll find out as 90 Day: Hunt For Love continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm rooting for them both to find love by the end of this season, even if it isn't with each other.