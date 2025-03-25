Adam Levine Took Shots At Blake Shelton On The Voice Again, But I Was Surprised To Hear Michael Bublé Has A Much Bigger Reason To Hold A Grudge

It’s been fun watching Adam Levine’s return to The Voice — not only for his legacy of winning but for the competitive edge that was lost a bit when Blake Shelton hung up his hat. It’s a shame the two can’t go head-to-head on the 2025 TV schedule like they used to, but that certainly hasn’t stopped the Maroon 5 singer from talking trash. Levine was at it again on the March 24 episode, but I was surprised when Michael Bublé revealed a legitimate reason for holding a grudge against the cowboy.

Adam Levine Throws Shade At Blake Shelton After Country Singer’s Battle

Adam Levine threw his team member Trevon Dawson a bit of a curveball on Night 3 of the Battles when he asked the country music singer to duet with Tyler Kae on Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You.” The Voice coaches ended up really liking his countrified version, too, with Michael Bublé going so far as to wonder if the rock star coach was the “new king of country.”

John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini noted that Blake Shelton must be rubbing off on Adam Levine, as Levine now sits in the chair long held by the country superstar. However, the Maroon 5 frontman didn’t think the cowboy would approve of him giving Trevon Dawson a pop-rock song, as he said:

I can feel Blake’s ridicule all the way from Oklahoma. ‘What are you thinking? How dare you? This kid’s gonna get beat up at school. He’s singing Avril Lavigne.’

At least Adam Levine picked Trevon Dawson as the winner of the Battle, so we’ll see if he might actually get to sing in his genre as the competition progresses. You can see his and Tyler Kae’s performance below:

That wasn’t the only mention of Blake Shelton on this episode, either. After Adam Levine reveled in being able to talk trash even without the cowboy around, Michael Bublé shared his own Shelton-related frustrations.

Michael Bublé Reveals The Issue He Has After Blake Shelton Covered His Song

Blake Shelton bid farewell to The Voice two years ago, yet he got another mention on the third night of Battles. Michael Bublé gave his team members Adam David and Ricardo Moreno his own song, “Home,” but mentioned that there’s been a misconception about the ditty from fans. Bublé revealed to the Team Michael singers:

When I wrote the song, I had a hit with it. But then Blake Shelton covered it and had a bigger hit with it. And then for the rest of my life, people kept coming up to me and saying, ‘I just love when you sing Blake Shelton’s song Home.’ They do all the time! And I go, ‘Thank you so much. Thank you.’

He then let out a cry of frustration, and I totally get it. “Home” became one of Michael Bublé’s biggest hits when it was released in 2005, so it must be such a blow to the ego to hear fans giving his due credit to Blake Shelton for his 2008 cover.

That’s a way bigger reason to hold a grudge than anything Adam Levine has on Blake Shelton, though Michael Bublé doesn’t really seem like a “grudge” type of guy.

We’ll have to see if any more interesting stories pop up about the country singer, but either way, the competition will continue at 8 p.m. ET next Monday, March 31, on NBC and streaming with a Peacock subscription.