Adam Levine Brings Something To The Voice That It’s Desperately Needed Since Blake Shelton Left, And I Could Not Be More Hyped

Fans have been loving Adam Levine’s return to The Voice since Season 27 premiered on the 2025 TV schedule , and as a fan from the very beginning, I’m right there with them. The Maroon 5 frontman has always brought some rock star swag that has, at times, led to some of The Voice ’s more controversial moments , but these days he’s less about the rivalries and more about the group chat . However, the best thing about his comeback, in my opinion, is that he brings something the show has been missing since Blake Shelton left — a legacy of winning.

In Blake Shelton’s 23 seasons, he won the show nine times, and Kelly Clarkson has four victories. That’s 13 wins between just the two of them — half of the show's 26 completed seasons. The fact that the other 13 seasons are spread amongst 20 other coaches of The Voice means that there aren’t a lot of mentors out there winning multiple seasons. Thank goodness for the Season 27 contestants, Adam Levine is one of them.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

The Voice Hasn’t Had A Coach With More Than One Win Since Season 23

With Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson both exiting The Voice after Season 23 — likely for good, too, with John Legend saying the cowboy has no plans to return and Clarkson revealing how much she struggled in her final seasons — no coach has had more than one win since filming wrapped in May 2023.

In fact, the only other coaches besides those two who can boast more than one victory are Niall Horan (Seasons 23 and 24) and Adam Levine (Seasons 1, 5 and 9). That is a huge deal for the current batch of contestants, and they seem to understand that.

On the first night of Blind Auditions, Darius J. had a choice between Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. When host Carson Daly asked why he’d chosen to join Team Adam, Darius J. said:

I’ve been watching this show for a long time. I know Adam. I know he’s a winner, and I’m ready to win.

It was so refreshing to hear one of the contestants say that, because no mentor has had a real edge over his compatriots in that way in a while. We’ve seen artists choose the coach who best suits their genre or who wanted the chance to work with Reba McEntire or Snoop Dogg, and while I certainly won’t blame them for that, I missed having artists choose a coach because they’ve seen them take their team to the finish line time and again.

Looking at the way teams are forming so far, I’d say Darius J. is far from the only artist coming in with hopes of getting the Maroon 5 singer to turn.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

Adam Levine Is Winning The Majority Of Artists He’s Turned For

Those who have watched the first three episodes of Season 27 can tell that John Legend is a bit perturbed by Adam Levine threatening his position as King of the Four-Chair Turn . (Episodes are available to stream with a Peacock subscription if you do need to catch up.) When all four coaches turn their Big Red Chairs, the power goes back to the artist, who then gets to choose which team to join.

Of the six Four-Chair Turns through the February 17 episode, Adam Levine has closed the deal four times to John Legend’s two (and Levine was blocked from getting one of those). But Levine’s dominance goes further than that.

Not counting the two times Adam Levine has been blocked, he’s hit his button for 12 artists through three episodes, and he’s gotten eight of them. That’s a 67% success rate! Let’s look at that compared to the other Season 27 coaches (again, without counting blocks against their percentage):

Adam Levine: 8 artists, 12 chair turns (67%)

8 artists, 12 chair turns (67%) John Legend: 6 artists, 13 chair turns (46%)

6 artists, 13 chair turns (46%) Kelsea Ballerini: 7 artists, 16 chair turns (44%)

7 artists, 16 chair turns (44%) Michael Bublé: 6 artists, 21 chair turns (29%)

Adam Levine has the confidence and the history to get who he wants, and he proved it when he whipped out his resume to woo Four-Chair Turn Conor James on the February 17 episode. Following James’ rendition of “I Say a Little Prayer,” Levine told him:

This might sound braggy, but I’ve done it a lot. Took a break, came back again. There’s a characteristic — and specifically in the singers that I’ve taken the distance on this show — there’s a specific thing. Jordan Smith had it. The first season, Javier Colon had it. Tessanne Chin, who I love who won the show. There’s a spirit to what some of these guys do, I just am so attracted to it. Because what it means is basically there’s limitless potential. And I think that you have this unique ability — on this show specifically — to really win this thing. And I’ve seen it happen 16 times. For me, I saw it happen three times, and there’s no greater feeling, and I’m telling you bro, you can win this show, and I want you bad on my team.

OK so Adam Levine just called his shot. I’m excited to see if he really did see something in the singer that will get them to the end together. Oh yeah, and it might go without saying after that hard sell, but Conor James did choose the Maroon 5 rocker’s team.

Adam Levine might not have needed to put in such effort to win the artist, because Conor James said he’d planned to pick Team Adam if given the chance, but I absolutely think Levine should be reminding the auditioners of his success on the show every chance he gets.

I think The Voice Season 27 is off to a great start, and I absolutely love that Adam Levine has brought a winning legacy back to the NBC singing competition. Will he bring it home again and tie Kelly Clarkson for four wins overall? So far the momentum seems to be swinging in his direction.