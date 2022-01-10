Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson, Full House Cast And More Pay Tribute To Bob Saget

It's never a positive experience when a beloved celebrity passes away unexpectedly, and it somehow feels even worse when the late entertainer was one of the funniest and most beloved comedians out there. Such is the case with Full House vet Bob Saget, who unexpectedly passed away on January 9 at the age of 65. Details surrounding the death are still unclear, but what's abundantly clear is that the sitcom icon made an impact on many people's lives, from audiences watching at home to his various co-stars ( like the Olsen twins ) to those lucky enough to have befriended him over the years.

Soon after the news of Bob Saget's death was made public, the Internet was awash in condolence-filled messages and tributes to the comedian. Not merely for his work in the industry, but often for his impact as a friend and/or mentor. Adam Sandler, who appeared in the Saget-directed Dirty Work, shared the following thoughts, complete with a shot of their respective pal Norm Macdonald (whom Saget mourned heavily after the SNL alum's death ).

Another comedian known for his work on Saturday Night Live (among other things), Pete Davidson, also reached out via friend and SNL colleague Dave Sirus' Instagram with some kind words about Bob Saget regarding the younger comedian's mental health struggles over the years.

Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay. I love you Bob. It was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family. Pete Davidson

Bob Saget's Full House and Fuller House family members have also shared several messages across social media, with John Stamos just as shocked as anyone that his friend and former co-star has passed, saying on Twitter:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. John Stamos

Candace Cameron-Bure spent many years playing Saget's daughter D.J. Tanner across both Full House and its follow-up Netflix series. The two continued nurturing that father-daughter relationship off-screen as well, and this loss has hit the Hallmark actress in a big way.

Comedian Dave Coulier, who starred as the wisecracking Joey Gladstone on Full House, was not in a wisecracking mode in sharing the message below on Twitter:

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. Dave Coulier

Outside of the Full House world, How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor shared a long and heartfelt series of messages about Bob Saget, who portrayed an older version of Radnor's Ted as the hit sitcom's narrator. With each of the tweets definitely worth the time to scroll through, Radnor started his tribute by saying:

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7January 10, 2022 See more

Bob Saget had a part in the prequel Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, and somehow not one of the two core films, which feels like an oversight on somebody's part. Nevertheless, fellow comedian Jim Carrey joined in sharing the love for Saget and his positive energy.

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVjJanuary 10, 2022 See more

The fact that these are only a small helping of the myriad tributes and loving posts out there dedicated to Bob Saget is proof that the TV star and stand-up comedian was truly one of the best in the biz, with his Comedy Central Roast from 2008 still serving as an A+ celebration of his work and influential nature.