Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson, Full House Cast And More Pay Tribute To Bob Saget
By Nick Venable published
Everybody has lots of love for the late comedian.
It's never a positive experience when a beloved celebrity passes away unexpectedly, and it somehow feels even worse when the late entertainer was one of the funniest and most beloved comedians out there. Such is the case with Full House vet Bob Saget, who unexpectedly passed away on January 9 at the age of 65. Details surrounding the death are still unclear, but what's abundantly clear is that the sitcom icon made an impact on many people's lives, from audiences watching at home to his various co-stars (like the Olsen twins) to those lucky enough to have befriended him over the years.
Soon after the news of Bob Saget's death was made public, the Internet was awash in condolence-filled messages and tributes to the comedian. Not merely for his work in the industry, but often for his impact as a friend and/or mentor. Adam Sandler, who appeared in the Saget-directed Dirty Work, shared the following thoughts, complete with a shot of their respective pal Norm Macdonald (whom Saget mourned heavily after the SNL alum's death).
Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family pic.twitter.com/qP5RvpM9anJanuary 10, 2022
Another comedian known for his work on Saturday Night Live (among other things), Pete Davidson, also reached out via friend and SNL colleague Dave Sirus' Instagram with some kind words about Bob Saget regarding the younger comedian's mental health struggles over the years.
Bob Saget's Full House and Fuller House family members have also shared several messages across social media, with John Stamos just as shocked as anyone that his friend and former co-star has passed, saying on Twitter:
Candace Cameron-Bure spent many years playing Saget's daughter D.J. Tanner across both Full House and its follow-up Netflix series. The two continued nurturing that father-daughter relationship off-screen as well, and this loss has hit the Hallmark actress in a big way.
A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)
A photo posted by on
Comedian Dave Coulier, who starred as the wisecracking Joey Gladstone on Full House, was not in a wisecracking mode in sharing the message below on Twitter:
Outside of the Full House world, How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor shared a long and heartfelt series of messages about Bob Saget, who portrayed an older version of Radnor's Ted as the hit sitcom's narrator. With each of the tweets definitely worth the time to scroll through, Radnor started his tribute by saying:
Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7January 10, 2022
Bob Saget had a part in the prequel Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, and somehow not one of the two core films, which feels like an oversight on somebody's part. Nevertheless, fellow comedian Jim Carrey joined in sharing the love for Saget and his positive energy.
Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVjJanuary 10, 2022
The fact that these are only a small helping of the myriad tributes and loving posts out there dedicated to Bob Saget is proof that the TV star and stand-up comedian was truly one of the best in the biz, with his Comedy Central Roast from 2008 still serving as an A+ celebration of his work and influential nature.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.