Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Statement In Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death

The television and comedy worlds, as well as Hollywood as a whole, lost a true legend this past weekend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedies Full House and Fuller House, died at the age of 65 . Since news of his passing was confirmed, countless tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans. The star seemed to have had a particularly profound impact on those who were privileged to work with him over the years. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. With this, the reclusive former child stars and current fashion moguls marked Saget’s passing with a rare public statement.

For eight seasons, Bob Saget played the TV dad to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Michelle Tanner. Viewers watched every week, as the actors played out comedic shenanigans and tender heart-to-hearts on the hit ABC sitcom. Through their work together, the twins came to care for and respect their on-screen papa. Their statement, which was shared with Today , sweetly summed up their feelings for the late star:

Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.

Bob Saget was found dead this past Sunday in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. The performer was in the midst of a tour, which was reportedly expected to continue through May. Saget’s body was discovered by local authorities and, as of this writing, a cause of death has yet to be determined.

The Dirty Work director kept in touch with many of his Full House co-stars after the show finished its run in 1995. And of course, the cast and crew seemed closer than ever when they all reunited for Netflix’s sequel series in 2016. From there, the gang would exchange sweet birthday wishes and other sweet messages off camera. They even united for Bob Saget’s wedding in 2018 and seemed to have a blast. The comedy legend had a lot of love for the show, even going so far as to belt on the theme song during a live performance with Carly Rae Jepsen. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen opted not to return for the new show, but that doesn’t mean they hadn’t kept in touch with their TV father.

As a matter of fact, the It Takes Two stars remained quite close with the comedian. Just last year, the entertainer discussed his friendship with the Olsens and revealed that he would meet up with the twins anytime he was in New York. He’d also been a big supporter of their recent professional endeavors and their decision to retire from acting. When asked for his thoughts on the two not returning for Fuller House , the How I Met Your Mother alum stated that they “should do what they want with their lives.”

Bob Saget’s compassion and generosity have been mentioned frequently, as people continue to memorialize him. It’s heartwarming to see that so many have such fond memories of him. He may have been known for his darkly humorous and dirty persona on the stage but, when he wasn’t performing, it seems he had a true heart of gold, not unlike his beloved sitcom character.

