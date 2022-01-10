Full House Star Bob Saget Is Dead At 65

If you grew up in the 1990s, there is a solid chance that you recognize Bob Saget as one of the era's quintessential "TV Dads." From 1987 to 1994, he starred as Danny Tanner on Full House – a single father raising three girls with help from his brother-in-law and best friend – and every week he delivered life lessons to the sitcom's audience of millions. The role enamored him to a generation, along with a successful career in stand-up, and it is with that in mind that the news that he has passed away comes with shock and pain.

TMZ is reporting confirmation from multiple sources that Bob Saget has died, the local Sheriff's Department finding him in his room in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida this afternoon. The website says that the actor was pronounced dead at the scene, though the circumstances and cause are presently unclear.

Bob Saget was in Florida kicking off the start of a new standup and music tour – the I Don't Do Negative Tour – and he performed the first and second of the 16 show run on Friday and Saturday night, the first in Orlando, the second in Ponte Vedra Beach. Last night he posted a Tweet in the aftermath of the performance, appreciative of the audience's response and clearly enthusiastic about being back on stage:

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3January 9, 2022 See more

It was the start of a 13-state tour that was scheduled to run until mid-June, concluding with a two-night run in Houston, Texas.

In the early to mid-1980s, Bob Saget primarily worked on television, playing one-episode parts on shows like Bosom Buddies, and The Greatest American Hero, but he became a household name when he landed the role of Danny Tanner on Full House. By 1989 he also became the host of America's Funniest Home Videos, which was a job he held until 1997.

He starred on the short-lived sitcom Raising Dad in 2001 (with Kat Dennings and Brie Larson playing his daughters), and from 2005 to 2014 he did the voice over narration on How I Met Your Mother, playing the older version of protagonist Ted Mosby (though he was never credited). In 2016 he reprised his role as Danny Tanner on the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, appearing in 15 of the 76 episodes.

Bob Saget directed the 1998 Norm Macdonald comedy Dirty Work, and more recently the 2019 comedy Benjamin. The big screen role that I'll certainly always remember him for is his cameo in Tamra Davis' Half Baked – which was a real surprise for anyone who solely knew the actor/filmmaker as Danny Tanner:

It was surprising for any Full House or America's Funniest Home Video fan to hear that kind of vulgarity, but not surprising for any fans of Bob Saget's stand-up comedy, which had a very different attitude than his TV Dad persona. His material earned him legions of different fans, and in 2014 his comedy album That's What I'm Talkin' About was nominated for a Grammy.

To say the least, Bob Saget had a tremendous career as an entertainer, and he will be deeply missed. We send our regards to all of his fans, friends, and family.