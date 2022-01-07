Is Scott Disick Commenting On How Well Endowed Pete Davidson Is In Kim Kardashian Bahamas Post?

Kim Kardashian is the latest woman to be swept off her feet by Saturday Night Live's most self-deprecating comedian Pete Davidson. While some have speculated that the celeb who previously dated Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David (among others), and was engaged to Ariana Grande, attracts women by making them laugh, others think there’s a far more anatomical reason that Davidson seems to punch above his weight. Scott Disick seemed to reference Davidson’s BDE in reaction to a photo Kardashian posted from her getaway to the Bahamas with her boyfriend.

Following a New Year’s Eve spent apart ⏤ Kim Kardashian rang in 2022 at home with her four kids, while Pete Davidson co-hosted NBC’s Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party in Miami ⏤ the couple dashed off for an island vacation, with Kardashian sharing sultry bikini photos on her Instagram. This prompted Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, to inquire about Kim’s allegedly well-endowed beau.

Damn! Where’s the tripod!

Scott Disick’s question definitely seems to be alluding to the source of Pete Davidson’s “Big Dick Energy,” the term that’s been associated with the comedian ever since Ariana Grande tweeted about her then-fiancé's package being “10 inches” back in 2018. Disick calling the SNL cast member “tripod” in response to Kim Kardashian’s thirst trap is likely a reference to Davidson’s penis being long enough to be his third leg, to put it in highly scientific terms.

If Kim Kardashian’s pics are any indication, the couple is enjoying a well-deserved post-holiday break. Pete Davidson was supposed to attend Kris Jenner’s holiday party around Christmas ⏤ along with Kardashian’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Kanye West ⏤ but those plans changed due to COVID, so it’s unclear how much time they were able to spend together. After Christmas, The Suicide Squad actor was busy in Miami with co-hosting duties for the New Year’s Eve special, which did go on, albeit in a scaled-back fashion, and I’m not just talking about Miley Cyrus’ wardrobe malfunction.

Kim Kardashian’s photo is almost hot enough to make me forget how darn cold it is outside for many people not living it up in the Bahamas. The reality star started dating Pete Davidson after her guest hosting gig on Saturday NIght Live in October 2021. The couple shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch (which also referenced the size of his manliness, but in a more self-deprecating way) and then were seen holding hands while out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

After being spotted out on dinner dates around Staten Island, the couple finally went Instagram official and have seemingly been enjoying each other’s company, including renting out entire movie theaters for their dates. How serious Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, however, is unknown, as neither has really spoken at length publicly about the new relationship. Which, by default, means that the reality star has yet to offer her own thoughts on Davidson's tripod sitch.