Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The 1000th Episode May Feature A Huge Blindside, And I'm Pumped

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, August 27. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

The 1000th episode of Big Brother is finally here, and it couldn't come at a better time for Season 28. Dee Valladares' Head of Household week was going smoothly, even with Lala Verrett's veto win, but it all could go off the rails tonight thanks to a surprise blindside that will send the Icons reeling.

While episode viewers saw Dee and Rick Devens' true plan of weakening the F.A.P. alliance, those watching Big Brother online saw something wild happening on the live feeds. There's a lot to unpack, but trust me, I think this is going to be bigger than whatever twist the show has planned for the live eviction.

(Image credit: CBS)

Barrett Has Flipped On The Crossovers

Dee and Devens had solidified their plans to evict Mallory Aurichio, but they were brainstorming how to break the news to Drew Campbell and Barrett Pfeiffer that their ally was going home. Unfortunately, they didn't have much time to workshop it because they had this conversation in front of Haley Thogmartin, who then casually told Drew minutes later when he entered the room.

The vets were then forced to scramble and get to Barrett before he found out, but when they did, he did not take it well. He was mad, or as mad as someone as even-keeled as him could be, and he flat-out told the Icons that he would not be a vote to send Mallory home against Taylor.

What he didn't tell them is that afterward, he found Yash Patel and began to hatch a plan that will save Mallory in whatever circumstance happens on Thursday evening. They then went to Mallory and Melody Morris and are now working on Lala and Taylor Brown as well. Plans are in motion, and the plan is to blindside the Icons and send Drew packing.

(Image credit: CBS)

There Is A Good Chance Drew Will Be Evicted If He Doesn't Win The BB Blockbuster

As it stands now, the best situation for everyone who isn't aligned with the Icons is that Mallory or Taylor wins the BB Blockbuster. Barrett and Yash have successfully aligned to ensure that in those eviction scenarios in which either of them is up against Drew, they have the votes to guarantee that he will go home.

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If Drew wins the BB Blockbuster, it's a toss-up between who stays and who goes. Barrett believes he could sway Drew to keep Mallory at the last minute, but they'd also need at least Haley to keep her over Taylor, and that feels like a long shot at this point. Hopefully, the two women can clutch it out, and whatever twist is coming tonight doesn't ruin what could be the biggest blindside of the season.

Basically, Big Brother fans need to watch the live eviction tonight, especially since past Houseguests and other icons will be in attendance. This could end up becoming a Top 10 BB moment, and a reminder to all future Survivor players who join the show that this ain't the island.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Get hype for all that's on the way, and keep with CinemaBlend as we report on what's going on in the game.