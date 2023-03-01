After 9-1-1: Lone Star Wrapped Up The Domestic Terrorism Story, Co-Creator Explained Why [Spoiler] Had To Die
Another character gone.
Spoiler alert! This story discusses the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 episode “This Is Not a Drill,” which aired February 28. Proceed with caution!
For all of Season 4 so far, we’ve known there was something big brewing around the Honor Dogs motorcycle club that Owen Strand found himself associated with. 9-1-1: Lone Star threw in plenty of red herrings for viewers — I’m still not sure I believe Ty O’Brien was innocent the whole time — but in the end it turned out there was just one bad apple trying to spoil the whole bunch. While Owen may have saved the city of Austin as a whole, there were still casualties, and co-creator Tim Minear explained why one character in particular “had to go.”
FBI agent Rose Casey unfortunately died in an explosion set off by Mikey (Richard Meehan), the Honor Dog who Owen (Rob Lowe) and Judd (Jim Parrack) saw get branded in the season premiere. Mikey ended up being the mastermind behind the domestic terrorism threat the FBI was investigating, and while the bar explosion took the lives of nine federal agents and even more Honor Dogs, Agent Casey was the biggest loss in viewers’ eyes. There was apparently a reason it had to be that way, and Tim Minear told EW:
So, basically he’s saying Owen can’t have nice things? While it seemed like the fire captain was more a thorn in Casey’s side than anything, their banter was pretty amusing, and by dangling the potential for more interaction between the characters, 9-1-1: Lone Star ensured emotional stakes by the time the plot reached its conclusion. Minear continued:
Saying goodbye to Agent Casey means saying goodbye to Amanda Schull, one of two Suits vets recurring in Season 4 and thus reuniting with Gina Torres. The other is D.B. Woodside, who will return as Tommy’s new love interest Trevor Parks in next week’s episode, “Tommy Dearest.” At least somebody can have nice things!
Tune in next Tuesday, when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and if you need to catch up, all episodes so far are available to stream with a Hulu subscription. In the meantime, check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.