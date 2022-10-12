After 90 Day Fiancé's Ed Made Secret Relationship Accusations Against Liz, The Other People Involved Share Their Side Of The Story

The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is just filled with drama, and Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are delivering a fair share of it as veteran members of this all-star cast . While they may not be flying off to Nigeria to destroy a car like Angela Deem, Ed and Liz managed to cast some serious doubt on the strength of their relationship thanks to a big fight in which Ed made some serious accusations against Liz at their engagement party. Now, following the big blow up between them, a person allegedly involved in the situation shared their side of the story.

For 90 Day Fiancé fans who missed the episode, Ed and Liz’s engagement party came to a grinding halt thanks to a scene that happened off-camera. Ed explained afterward that he saw one of Liz's friends grab her arm, and then an argument occurred that he described as one that would happen between two people who are intimate or possibly in a relationship. Ed also revealed he knew the woman in question was a lesbian, and later accused Liz of being in a secret lesbian relationship with her friend. Liz stormed away from the party, and the situation escalated to a point where it was possible the whole wedding might not happen.

Not long after the episode, the alleged partner of Liz’s friend hopped on Reddit to explain how they thought the situation went down (via John Yates ). It turns out this couple wasn’t on board with how they were portrayed, and they decided to tell their side of the story:

Ya’ll I CAN NOT with how this was portrayed. So, my gf is the girl in question here. We were getting ready to leave so my gf was hugging Liz goodbye and Liz looked like she was going to cry. So, my gf looks at her like, ‘Hey are you good? Do you need to talk,’ and had her hand on her arm. Then I walked up and made an inside joke we have had within our friend group and Liz LOST IT. She started yelling at me and my gf and I was like, ‘Liz, it’s the joke. It’s a joke.’ So we start going back to our group to get our stuff because, again, we were already leaving and then she “kicked us out.” Bitch please we were already leaving. They kept calling my gf all night and Ed was harassing her trying to accuse them of having a relationship and my girlfriend was just like, “i’m not here to be used for whatever plot or narrative you think is here.’ It was really exhausting and my gf was NEVER, EVER, attracted to Liz. Period.

From this person’s perspective, it appears they want to dismiss any notion or speculation by the 90 Day Fiancé fandom that their partner was in any sort of sexual relationship with Liz. Of course, it feels prudent to note that this is coming from the partner of the person accused, so we’re not getting a firsthand perspective of the person Liz actually fought with. In either case, it is interesting to hear their telling of the events, and how TLC might’ve presented it in a different way than things actually went down.

The post was later removed by the writer, who noted in Reddit comments they removed it after media outlets began reaching out to talk to them. Suffice it to say, there were no details offered in regard to whether or not Liz and Ed called off the wedding. There seems to be a good deal of speculation, however, that they are currently married in the present day. I wouldn’t be surprised if this entire situation is written off as a misunderstanding between Liz and Ed (especially given their frequent pattern of breakups and reconciliation ). We’ll just have to wait and watch how they navigate this latest fight between them.