After 90 Day Fiancé's Ed Made Secret Relationship Accusations Against Liz, The Other People Involved Share Their Side Of The Story
More reported details about the incident are on the web.
The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is just filled with drama, and Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are delivering a fair share of it as veteran members of this all-star cast. While they may not be flying off to Nigeria to destroy a car like Angela Deem, Ed and Liz managed to cast some serious doubt on the strength of their relationship thanks to a big fight in which Ed made some serious accusations against Liz at their engagement party. Now, following the big blow up between them, a person allegedly involved in the situation shared their side of the story.
For 90 Day Fiancé fans who missed the episode, Ed and Liz’s engagement party came to a grinding halt thanks to a scene that happened off-camera. Ed explained afterward that he saw one of Liz's friends grab her arm, and then an argument occurred that he described as one that would happen between two people who are intimate or possibly in a relationship. Ed also revealed he knew the woman in question was a lesbian, and later accused Liz of being in a secret lesbian relationship with her friend. Liz stormed away from the party, and the situation escalated to a point where it was possible the whole wedding might not happen.
Not long after the episode, the alleged partner of Liz’s friend hopped on Reddit to explain how they thought the situation went down (via John Yates). It turns out this couple wasn’t on board with how they were portrayed, and they decided to tell their side of the story:
From this person’s perspective, it appears they want to dismiss any notion or speculation by the 90 Day Fiancé fandom that their partner was in any sort of sexual relationship with Liz. Of course, it feels prudent to note that this is coming from the partner of the person accused, so we’re not getting a firsthand perspective of the person Liz actually fought with. In either case, it is interesting to hear their telling of the events, and how TLC might’ve presented it in a different way than things actually went down.
The post was later removed by the writer, who noted in Reddit comments they removed it after media outlets began reaching out to talk to them. Suffice it to say, there were no details offered in regard to whether or not Liz and Ed called off the wedding. There seems to be a good deal of speculation, however, that they are currently married in the present day. I wouldn’t be surprised if this entire situation is written off as a misunderstanding between Liz and Ed (especially given their frequent pattern of breakups and reconciliation). We’ll just have to wait and watch how they navigate this latest fight between them.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. So far, this season is one of the highlights of the fall season, but there are plenty of other shows arriving on the 2022 TV schedule that are still worth checking out. I’d suggest 90 Day Fiancé fans try something more lighthearted, because the fights on its currently airing shows are too heavy to welcome in any more drama.
