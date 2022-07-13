90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 Cast Revealed, With All-Stars Angela Deem, Big Ed And More Returning

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is returning for Season 7, and it’s bringing some exciting stars back for another season. Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, and so many more are in this upcoming season, and with this kind of star power, it sounds like the new show of the summer for anyone interested in the franchise.

Not only is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? putting many of its most popular stars in one season, but it sounds like they’ve all got some big things happening in Season 7. Here’s who all is showing up, and what they’ll be up to in the upcoming season:

(Image credit: TLC)

Angela and Michael

Rumors surfaced months ago that Michael Illesanmi and Angela Deem were on the outs , and that certainly seems possible given their tease for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Michael has his social media back, despite Angela’s wishes, and she feels he’s neglecting her. It also sounds like she’s flirting with someone on the side, which might cause trouble when Michael does make it to the United States. I’m eager to watch this storyline and see if the rumors are true regarding their impending breakup.

(Image credit: TLC)

Elizabeth (Libby) and Andrei

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet’s storylines on 90 Day Fiancé are often wild, and this season sounds like no exception. Andrei’s relationship with Libby’s family still sounds tense, and after an unexpected green card interview, they’re suspicious someone they know is trying to drive their family apart. Charlie Potthast’s drunken wedding speech remains one of the top franchise moments for me, so I can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

(Image credit: TLC)

Yara and Jovi

Yara and Jovi Dufren are living life in America with their daughter Mylah, but it’s not a life without struggles. The upcoming season will touch on Yara’s struggles with postpartum depression, as well as an impromptu trip to Prague to visit Yara’s mother. Yara is from Ukraine, and it sounds like this upcoming season will deal with her experience of the ongoing conflict between her home country and Russia, and her attempts to help friends back home who are experiencing it all firsthand.

(Image credit: TLC)

Liz and Ed

Big Ed Brown is back, and his fiancé Liz Woods is appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? with him. For those unaware, Liz entered the picture after Ed’s disastrous relationship with Rose Vega, which featured a lot of moments he later regretted. Ed regretted how things went with Rose, but now that’s in the past and he’s on his way to the altar with Liz. It looks like family and jealousy issues might be a hindrance to that, so we’ll see if they end the season walking down the aisle or not.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny Slatten and Sumi Singh are finally married, but as many fans suspected, their problems are only getting started. Sumit’s family is still unsupportive of the union (which isn’t too shocking given Jenny’s past conversations with them ), and Jenny is beginning to miss her life back in America. Additionally, it sounds like the two’s sizable age difference, 63 and 33, is causing some hurdles in their relationship. This is essentially why Sumit’s parents warned against the marriage, so it’ll be interesting to see the reaction from them if Sumit chooses to confide in them.

(Image credit: TLC)

Kim and Usman

Kim Menzies and Usman Umar are back, and apparently, Kim is hoping he puts a ring on it. This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will follow her to Nigeria as she hopes to secure her status as his “first” wife. Family drama on both sides is looming though, and it sounds like Kim might get a taste of what life with another wife in the picture might look like. Personally, I’m just excited for the tell-all after Usman and Angela got into it about Michael months ago.