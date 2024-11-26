Years After Alec Baldwin Won An Emmy For Playing Donald Trump On SNL, He Revealed Why He’s Still ‘Worried’ When Playing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And More
Alec Baldwin opens up about doing impressions on Saturday Night Live.
Alec Baldwin is no stranger to Saturday Night Live and its presidential impressions. In fact, he won an Emmy for his portrayal of Donald Trump. However, that does not mean he’s super comfortable doing them or other political impressions. Recently, he opened up about that and why he still gets “worried” about portraying people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the NBC show.
For the first time in a while, Baldwin returned to SNL during a few of its Season 50 episodes that aired on the 2024 TV schedule. In the sketches, rather than playing Trump (who James Austin Johnson now portrays), he appeared as Fox correspondent Bret Baier and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. When asked about returning to the show during a Q&A with Variety, the actor opened up about why he loves doing it as well as the challenges that come with it, explaining:
As Michael Keaton and Charli XCX hosted their episodes of SNL’s 50th Season, Baldwin was among the various high-profile guest stars to pop up in the presidential cold opens alongside Austin Johnson’s Trump. Before that, he appeared on the show fairly consistently to impersonate the president. In Seasons 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46 he showed up as him. Then, he took a three-season break.
During his tenure as SNL’s Trump impressionist, Baldwin was slammed by Trump himself and praised by others. In 2017, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his impression, and he was nominated for it in 2018 and 2021 as well. So, as you can see, the response to his performance runs the gamut.
However, doing impressions of folks involved in politics worries Baldwin. In the past, he’s said he was done playing Trump, citing his family and other projects as his reason. Now, in this latest interview, he explained why he can get “worried” about performing as someone like RFK, saying:
As this new presidential chapter begins, it will be interesting to see who Baldwin pops up to play, and how folks respond to it. He’s been doing this for a long time, and he knows the spectrum of responses SNL impressions get.
So, as Saturday Night Live continues airing, and Baldwin maybe keeps impersonating various figures involved in politics, we’ll keep you posted. To see his performance for yourself as well as new episodes of the sketch comedy show you can stream it with a Peacock subscription and watch new episodes live every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC or the aforementioned streamer.
