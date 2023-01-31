After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series

As Nicole Kidman continues with her AMC ads and taking over the film industry, she’s getting ready for a return to HBO a few years after her big hit Big Little Lies ended. And she’s doing it with a thriller limited series.

Kidman has been tapped to star in and executive produce HBO’s upcoming limited series, The Perfect Nanny, based on the Leila Slimani novel of the same name, according to Deadline. Along with Kidman, Maya Erskine, co-creator and co-lead of Hulu’s hit comedy Pen15, will also star and executive produce while serving as the creator and writer.

The Perfect Nanny follows a couple hiring a seemingly, well, perfect, nanny to watch over their two young children. However, unfortunately, there’s something more wicked than meets the eye as the three become more dependent on each other. The novel is inspired by the murders of two white American children in 2012 and was originally published in 2016. Thrillers based on true stories are always intriguing, and how Kidman and Erskine bring the story to life in a different way will be something to look forward to.

Nicole Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce for the Eyes Wide Shut star's company Blossom Films, along with Maya Erskine and Pascal Caucheteux for Why Not Productions, and Philippe Godeau for Pan-Européenne. Not much else is known about the series, but hopefully, in the midst of Warner Bros. Discovery’s issues, this one keeps going because it definitely sounds like an interesting plot.

Meanwhile, aside from The Perfect Nanny and her ongoing stint as AMC’s spokeswoman, Nicole Kidman is keeping plenty busy. In 2022, she was part of the cast for Apple TV+’s Roar as Robin and starred alongside many A-listers in the cast of The Northman as Queen Gudrun. She has three other movies set to be released this year alone, with two additional shows coming out at a later date. She is definitely keeping fans fed on both the big and small screens, and soon she’ll be able to add The Perfect Nanny to that.

One of the other shows Kidman locked down recently was Lioness, which comes from Taylor Sheridan, who just can’t stop creating successful content for Paramount. She joins an already impressive cast, which includes Zoe Saldaña, Dave Annable LaMonica Garrett, and Morgan Freeman. Lioness follows a Marine tasked with befriending the daughter of a terrorist the CIA is after. From where I stand it feels like Kidman is taking over the 2023 TV schedule, and it is something to look forward to as the year goes on.

An estimated premiere date for The Perfect Nanny has not been revealed, but make sure you’re signed up for an HBO Max subscription, so you’ll be able to watch the series when it finally does premiere, hopefully later this year.