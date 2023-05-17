Billie Eilish’s Rep Confirms 21-Year-Old Singer And Jesse Rutherford, 31 Have Broken Up

It looks like it's time for Billie Eilish to turn up the breakup jams, as she is no longer with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. The news comes straight from the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s rep, who confirmed the pair, who went viral for their 10-year age gap, have split after months of dating.

Per the rep’s comments to Page Six , the famous pair decided to split “amicably” and “remain good friends.” The news comes following the singer attending the Met Gala solo earlier this month.

The couple was last seen in public on day three of Coachella (April 16), which was the day after Billie Eilish took the stage with Labrinth to perform “Never Felt So Alone” with him live for the first time after releasing the song earlier that month. Eilish has mostly left social media because hate posts had apparently been keeping her up at night. The last time Jesse Rutherford made an "appearance" on her Instagram feed was around Easter, when a post featured in image of his hand on her leg.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner faced a lot of backlash from fans about dating a man ten years her senior and negative commentary blew up all over the internet as the pair went public. Amidst the discourse, Eilish’s brother Finneas spoke to her being “entitled to make her own decisions” and Billie herself assured fans that she is “in control” and was “really happy” about being with Rutherford back in November. Check out her comments at the time:

News of Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship first broke in October 2022 after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles, however they met back in 2017 when Billie was 15 and Jesse was 26. Eilish was a longtime fan of Rutherford’s band The Neighborhood and has previously told Apple Music that seeing The Neighbourhood was her first concert ever and “completely changed” her life and inspired her.

The couple played into some fans’ disapproval of their age gap for Halloween when Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby and Rutherford was an old man. They also attended numerous events together across their relationship including the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Eilish’s 21st birthday and Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Billie Eilish wrapped her massive Happier Than Ever World Tour in early April after over a year of being on and off the road. The singer is next set to play at 10 festivals in late summer starting with Lollapalooza on August 3 and including the UK’s Leeds and Reading festivals. After that we imagine she could be back in the studio working on her third studio album and follow up to her 2021 record, Happier Than Ever.

The singer also found recently herself a surprise acting role in horror series Swarm, which premiered for those with an Amazon Prime subscription and had Eilish taking on a queer (and very eerie) guest star role for her first acting credit ever. Breakups are hard, but Billie Eilish will always have the power of music as an outlet. That, and the world as her oyster between her huge music career, other professional pursuits and having her supportive family always closely by her side. We can’t wait for what her next era brings.