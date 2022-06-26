After Britney Spears' Mom Made Comments About Wanting Her To Be Happy, The Singer Seemingly Has A Response

Things might’ve gone well legally for Britney Spears when the judge ruled back in November that her 13-year-long conservatorship was no longer necessary. However, the same cannot be said of her familial relationships in the aftermath. She has actually slammed most of her close relatives – including father Jamie, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn – for the role they allegedly played in the restrictive legal arrangement. Spears’ mom has said lately that she wants her to be happy now, although the pop singer seemingly had a shady response to the comment.

Lynne Spears Reacts To Her Wedding Snub

On June 9, the 40-year-old was finally able to do something that the conservatorship reportedly always prohibited – marry her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The BTS wedding footage showed off a truly magical, fairytale affair with tons of celebs who received invites, such as Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, to name a few. One who did not nab an invite was Lynne Spears and the rest of the family. Page Six obtained video of paparazzi questioning the estranged mother in the wake of the snub. Her only reaction at the time was to say:

I just want her to be happy.

The Spears matriarch said as much immediately after the wedding news came out on social media, too. On one of Britney Spears’ Instagram posts dedicated to her nuptials, her mom gushed about how “radiant” and “happy” she indeed appeared from the outside looking in. She added that the momentous occasion taking place at the former X Factor judge’s home was “sentimental and special.” Her daughter didn’t reply to her in the comments section, but she does apparently still have something to say to her.

Britney Spears Responds To Her Mom's Well Wishes

The former actress posted a new clip to her Instagram on June 25. Her now-husband, Sam Asghari, is featured prominently in it, with multiple takes and angles shown of their booty-grabbing newlywed bliss aboard their private jet. And interestingly, Britney Spears coupled it with the caption, “Am I happy enough mamma ???” See the full post here:

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It certainly sounds like shade to me. If we (to include Lynne Spears) are reading between the lines correctly here, then Britney is seemingly dropping some not-so-subtle hints that she’s perfectly content with her life at present – along with the added bonus of not needing anyone’s direct approval for it anymore either. Though of course, I could just be misreading her.

Britney Spears Has Had A Number Of Family Feuds As Of Late

The mother and daughter have been at odds for a while now. While stating his intention to step down as conservator , the pop star's dad said that Lynne Spears hasn’t been involved in the Grammy winner’s life for the last 12 years. Britney went on a heated rant herself about her mom at one point, saying that it was actually Lynne’s idea for the conservatorship in the first place and also told her to “go fuck yourself.” Things only worsened in April when her mother requested in court that she pay her legal fees generated from fighting to end the conservatorship, which Britney’s legal team responded that there was “no legal basis” for the petition.

Jamie Lynn Spears has also had her feet held to the coals so to speak by her famous sister, especially after the former Zoey 101 star got a book deal where she eventually talked about Britney’s situation at length. They’ve gone back and forth about the supposedly “true” narrative online, with Britney calling her sibling “scum” multiple times due to certain insinuations that she had no idea how the conservatorship treated her. And to top off the family drama, Britney is still in the midst of pursuing serious legal action against her dad for his purported actions under the conservatorship.

Alas, there’s the old saying that you can’t choose your family. Britney Spears obviously couldn’t and, Based on her apparent response to her mom and other recent developments, she’s evidently not going to anymore.