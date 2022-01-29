Britney Spears Not Ready To Forgive In Jamie Lynn Feud, Calls Sister 'Scum' (Again)

While the end of the 13-year-long conservatorship came with a lot more freedom for Britney Spears, it also came with no shortage of additional family drama and trolling. The pop singer has taken issue with her mother, Lynne, and younger sister Jamie Lynn for not sticking up for her in all that time. The sisterly feud, in particular, wasn't helped much when the Zoey 101 star recently released a book about her life called Things I Should Have Said. Amidst their back-and-forth in the media, Britney Spears is making it plain that she's not ready to forgive the feud or the tell-all, calling her sister “scum” yet again.

Previously, Britney Spears called Jamie Lynn as both a liar and “scum” after the latter detailed an incident in her memoir concerning Britney supposedly brandishing a knife with her in a locked room. The younger sibling followed up the insults by asking Britney to call her to end the feud because it was all very “embarrassing.” Suffice to say, the former X Factor judge didn't end the feud but instead issued a cease-and-desist letter through her lawyers regarding the book in question. It didn't appear to do much good, though, because Jamie Lynn just earned a spot on the National Bestsellers book list. And her sister took to Instagram with some thoughts, saying:

National best seller ???? DUH …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!!

The fiery post was accompanied by two media clips – one from The Real and one from The Talk – which showed pundits throwing support behind Britney Spears in the family feud. Adrienne Bailon had many choice words for Jamie Lynn, whose memoir she claimed was “for profit.” She added that if Jamie Lynn really wanted to make sisterly amends, it should have been done in private and not in the public arena. In Britney Spears’ post on the matter, she said she was “shocked” that more people like Bailon “aren't telling it like it is.” She continued, addressing her sister:

The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk shit but your fucking lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.

In case you missed the reference, Alexa Nikolas also starred alongside Jamie Lynn Spears on Zoey 101, as the character Nicole. In her memoir, Spears accused her former co-star of spreading rumors about her smelling bad, which Nicholas responded to on her Instagram, saying that the book is “lying up a storm” and she wanted “absolutely nothing to do with it.” Likewise, Britney Spears’ former manager Sam Lufti has claimed on Twitter that Jamie Lynn lied in her book about him as well and threatened a potential lawsuit against her.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir is, clearly, kicking up a lot of past issues -- and it doesn't look as though it will help her and Britney Spears get together to braid each other's hair anytime soon. However, it would be interesting to see what Britney would say in her own memoir, given what her social media posts tend to reveal.