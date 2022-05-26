Britney Spears' Lawyers Are Targeting Her Father Jamie Spears Again Ahead Of Court Return, Saying He 'Cannot Hide'

It would seem that Britney Spears being free of the conservatorship that ruled her life for over 13 years has still not allowed the singer to be free of court proceedings. Even as she’s going through yet more difficulties in her personal life, with Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, announcing her recent miscarriage so shortly after their pregnancy reveal , now the singer is in yet another legal fight with her father, Jamie Spears. The pop icon’s lawyers are now targeting the elder Spears ahead of their return to court, after many attempts to have him appear for a deposition.

What Is Britney Spears’ Lawyer Saying Now About Jamie Spears?

According to a motion filed yesterday in Los Angeles Superior Court (via Deadline ) by Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, Jamie Spears is now “running and hiding” in his failure to comply with several attempts to have him give a deposition. Spears’ dad, who ruled her conservatorship completely or in part for nearly all of it, was originally supposed to be deposed in mid-October 2021, and give his accounting of the actual condition of his daughter’s finances, including precisely how much was spent during the course of that conservatorship. Rosengart’s motion to compel Spears’ deposition states, in part:

Mr. Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations. His stonewalling and obfuscation must not stop the truth from coming to light; it has only required that the parties expend unnecessary resources in a protracted battle to obtain his compliance…Mr. Spears failed to appear for depositions that were noticed for October 20, 2021, November 10, 2021, and April 6, 2022. Most recently, by letters dated April 26 and May 2, 2022, counsel for Ms. Spears offered no fewer than eight dates for Mr. Spears’s deposition, with more than one month’s notice...Mr. Spears’s counsel failed to accept any of these dates; nor did he offer any alternative dates. Based on the above, it is evident that Mr. Spears will not voluntarily sit for his deposition and that he must be compelled to do so.

This motion comes as a court date is quickly approaching for both parties. Right now, there’s a July 27 date set for a trial which will begin to determine whether or not Jamie Spears spied on his daughter with help from the Black Box Security firm (as The New York Times reported has been alleged by the star, her legal team, and the investigator hired to look into the claims), which he paid for by using funds from Britney’s estate.

Those court appearances are also set to figure out whether or not Spears’ father used her money directly or for payments to a variety of attorneys and other firms, with these proceedings being initiated because Jamie Spears petitioned back in December to have his daughter pay his legal fees (after the conservatorship had been dissolved).

Britney Spears and her lawyer are asking for a hearing to take place on their motion to compel on July 13, with Rosengart adding that “Mr. Spears can no longer avoid answering for his deeds.”