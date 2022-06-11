Britney Spears Just Released Some Real Fairytale Footage From Her Wedding (And Paris Hilton Is Here For It)

After six years of dating and a nine-month-long engagement, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finally tied the knot on June 9. Only a bit of trouble marred the festivities. Namely, Spears’ first ex-husband tried to crash the wedding and police had to show up as a result. But other than that, the day was seemingly picture perfect, as seen in the fairytale footage recently released by the pop icon. (And her buddy Paris Hilton is here for it as much as I am.)

In a video posted to her Instagram, the 40-year-old shared a ton of inside looks into the celebrations. There was a literal Cinderella-like carriage being pulled by a golden-hooved horse. (No, seriously.) Britney Spears was wearing a custom Donatella Versace white gown. The clip even shows the happy couple exchanging their vows in front of a gigantic wall of pink and white roses. Spears called it a fairytale herself in the caption, and newly minted husband Sam Asghari wrote in the comments that it was something “out of a movie.” Check out the full post here:

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Paris Hilton, who just got married herself in November, sat in the front row of the nuptials alongside her mom, Kathy Hilton. She has long been a supporter of Britney Spears, especially amidst her conservatorship battle making headlines for the last year. And in the comments of the BTS post, the Simple Life alum gushed about her friend deserving every bit of this new future she’s building, saying:

Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis.

In a different Insta collage, the Grammy winner revealed some other details about her wedding, too. She candidly admitted that nerves on the big day prompted a panic attack right beforehand but that she ultimately “got it together.” Good thing, too, because there were quite a few big names in attendance besides just Paris Hilton.

Britney Spears name dropped a few among the star-studded guest list, such as Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Madonna. Evidently, Spears has a “girl crush” on Barrymore and she/Madonna recreated their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards kiss at the wedding. She added that she “danced into the night” with Paris Hilton, who reiterated in the comments that it was an “epic night.”

It's no secret that the former X Factor judge has been dealing with more than her fair share of issues of late. Even with her controversial conservatorship ended, there’s still the matter of prosecuting those responsible for her reported mistreatment under the legal arrangement, particularly her father. Not to mention, she and Sam Asghari just suffered a miscarriage in May, and the way they handled it afterward generated some backlash for the couple.

They’re still looking forward to having a kid at some point. It is now Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for a lifetime, after all, right? And whatever happens, it's fair to assume that their fans, and celebrity friends like Paris Hilton, will continue to show their support.