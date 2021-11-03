Britney Spears Knows Exactly How Mean She Sounds In Heated Conservatorship Rant About Mom Lynne Spears

As we’re finding out more and more lately, Britney Spears has been through a lot with her conservatorship over the past 13 years. With the legal tide beginning to turn in the pop star’s favor so that the restrictions placed on her are lessening, and the agreement as a whole seeming closer than ever to an actual end, Spears has been speaking out a lot against the people many of us thought had her back during this time: her family. Now, the embattled singer has given fans a heated conservatorship rant against her mom , Lynne Spears, but admits that it sounds mean.

When Britney Spears spoke in open court over the summer about her life under the conservatorship and made several shocking allegations, not only did things begin to get better for her, but she started to open up about dealing with her family while the legal order was going on. She’s spoken out against her father, Jamie, who controlled the financial part of the arrangement until very recently, railed against her little sister in a number of unfiltered social media posts, and now, Spears has a rant for her mother (and former business manager, Lou Taylor). In the post (via TMZ ), which was deleted several hours later, she said:

My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship...what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea. It's been 13 years...It was a family business before, it's no longer that anymore. I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE...so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine! PS do I know how mean I sound? Yes ... I 100 billion percent I do. She secretly ruined my life, and yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go fuck yourself. You know exactly what you did.

Talk about unfiltered. Spears has spent most of the past year or so simply trying to have her dad removed from the conservatorship, and hasn’t spoken so directly before about the role her mom played it in (she is the one who originally came up with the conservatorship idea), either in the beginning or during its long run. Now, though, it seems she’s more than ready to let everyone know how she feels about her mother’s public “attitude” regarding the order.

As Spears noted, a lot more evidence has come to light recently that does seem to support her claim that the conservatorship “was a family business” that went further than her dad having control of her finances. A couple of reports released over the summer noted that, in addition to Jamie, her mom and brother, Bryan Spears, were also officially on the conservatorship payroll. While her sister, Jamie Lynn, is not paid directly by the agreement, fans dug up several old social media posts that seemed to confirm that she was at least benefitting from it , and had claimed that either she or the Spears family as a unit owned a vacation property which Britney bought by herself many years before the conservatorship began.