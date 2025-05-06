The Equalizer's CBS Run Is Over, But The Showrunner Revealed Season 6 Plans For Queen Latifah's Robyn If The Show Ever Were To Continue

Spoilers for The Equalizer’s series finale are ahead! To catch up, you can stream the CBS drama with a Paramount+ subscription.

CBS has been brutal with the cancellations this year. The network has axed a number of shows, with The Equalizer most recently joining the list of shows canceled and ending in 2025. The Queen Latifah-led crime drama officially ended on Sunday on the 2025 TV schedule after five seasons, and as expected, plans were already in place for Season 6. The showrunner even revealed what would have happened had the show continued on beyond Season 5.

In the series finale, Latifah’s Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles’ Dante eventually get engaged, which came after Dante was shot during their romantic getaway thanks to Juan Javier Cardenas’ Salazar. Although fans are probably happy knowing that the couple’s future is set in stone, they are also probably sad that they don’t get to see them get married. But it could have happened.

In an interview with TV Insider conducted prior to the cancellation, showrunner Joe Wilson said that he hoped to see the two walk down the aisle for Season 6:

That I hope we get it. [Laughs] I can say is if we do get it, there are wedding bells. We will see that wedding. It is going to be crazier than the proposal. It is feature worthy, what we would do with it. And just the continuing, what does their relationship look like equalizing as a family business as she says in this episode. So those are the things we’d focus on.

Hearing what could have been with the wedding is sad, knowing that fans will never see that happen, at least for now. Though perhaps this could be a good thing, especially since it sounds like the wedding would have been a whole lot crazier than the proposal, whatever that could mean. Robyn and Dante certainly deserve a peaceful wedding, but that doesn’t mean that it still isn’t sad that the wedding will never happen on-screen.

The wedding isn’t all that Wilson and the writers were cooking up for Season 6. Wilson also shared that although it’s hard to tell what else could happen in the sixth season, especially with Robyn’s daughter Delilah going off to college, mostly the entire cast of The Equalizer, more or less, would have returned, even if not full-time, and keep that family dynamic that fans loved so much:

We’d have to see how it unfolds. Our plan is to set it up for the audience to not miss the family dynamic as it currently is. So they’ll be in different capacities, but with technology and travel, we don’t want to lose that core. That’s the core of the show, these three generations of black women and their relationship and the strength and support. We don’t want to lose that. So if anything, we’ll dial it in even more so we can focus on that a little bit more. Even if you don’t see it every episode, you won’t miss it.

It’s unknown if The Equalizer will be shopped around elsewhere, especially since it’s clear that more stories are waiting to be told. Queen Latifah has spoken out about the cancellation, assuring fans that she will return to “kick ass” in the future. So at the very least, she may no longer play Robyn McCall, but she is still going to leap into action. That doesn’t make the cancellation any easier, though.

It's always tough whenever a show gets canceled before its time, especially when plans for the next season were already in place. Not even Tracker could save it. This certainly makes me want a sixth season even more, knowing what could have happened, and the fact that it never will is certainly hard. But with Robyn and Dante living happily ever after, it’s better than nothing.